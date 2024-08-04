Hyundai Car Discounts August 2024 – i10, i20, Aura, Exter, Venue, Alcazar

Hyundai is offering good discounts on almost its entire range of models throughout the month of August 2024 in India

If you are looking to buy a Hyundai car and are waiting for exclusive offers, then you’re lucky as Hyundai Motors is offering amazing discounts on its entire range and below is a table that summarizes the discounts that you can avail.

The range starts with the most affordable Grand i10 Nios hatchback, where the CNG variants and the Petrol manual variants get similar total benefits of Rs 48k, which includes a cash discount of Rs 35k, exchange bonus of Rs 10k and a corporate bonus of Rs 3k. The AMT variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate bonus but a cash discount of Rs 25k making the total benefits worth Rs 38k.

The Aura’s CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs 30k, an exchange bonus of Rs 10k and a corporate bonus of Rs 3k adding up to a total of Rs 43k while the Petrol variants get similar discounts except the reduced cash discount of Rs 10k thereby having a total discount of Rs 23k.

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Dual-Cylinder CNG Launched At Rs. 7.75 Lakh

Hyundai Models Discount Offer Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 48,000 Aura Up to Rs. 43,000 Exter Rs. 20,000 i20 Up to Rs. 45,000 Venue Up to Rs. 55,000 Venue N Line Rs. 50,000 Verna Rs. 35,000 Alcazar Rs. 85,000 Tucson (MY 2023) Up to Rs. 2,00,000 Tucson (MY 2024) Up to Rs. 50,000 Kona EV Rs. 2,00,000

The recently launched Hyundai Exter has the least discount out of which the base models EX and EX(O) are exempted from all discounts and will be available without any benefits while the rest of the variants get a cash discount of Rs 20k and nothing more. The manual transmission versions of the i20 get a total discount of Rs 45k which includes cash discounts of Rs 35k and an exchange bonus of Rs 10k while the iVT automatic transmission variants get Rs 30k benefits which include Rs 20k cash discount and Rs 10k exchange bonus.

The sub-compact SUV, Venue, is also being offered with benefits that start from Rs 45k for the 1.2 Kappa MT variant, Rs 50k for the 1.0 Turbo DCT variant and Rs 55k for the 1.0 Turbo MT variant. The sportier Venue N-Line also gets a total discount worth Rs 50k which includes Rs 40k cash discount and Rs 10k exchange bonus. All the variants of the Verna get cash discounts of Rs 15k and an exchange bonus of Rs 20k which means a total benefit of Rs 35k.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue S(O)+ With Sunroof Launched At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Similarly, all the Alcazar variants, Petrol and Diesel, get total benefits worth Rs 85k, including a cash discount of Rs 55k and an exchange bonus of 30k. The MY23 Tucson has the biggest discount on its diesel variants with a cash discount of a whopping Rs 2 lakh while the petrol version gets a discount of Rs 50k. The MY24 Tucson on the other hand gets a discount of Rs 50k on the diesel version and Rs 25k on the petrol version and nothing more. Lastly, the Kona EV gets a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh and considering the removal of FAME subsidies, this discount should push customers to consider the Kona EV.