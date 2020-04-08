Hyundai Becomes No.1 UV Manufacturer In March 2020, Beats Mahindra

Hyundai posted a total of 12,833 units with the Creta and Venue, and it was good enough to beat UV sales of brands like Maruti Suzuki and Kia

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) became the largest Utility Vehicle manufacturer in the country in the month of March 2020 by beating big guns such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia and others. The South Korean auto major is reaping benefits from the recently launched Creta as well as the Venue compact SUV introduced last year.

The Venue made its official showroom debut in May 2019 and it has been an instant success story for the second largest carmaker in the country. The five-seater is a global model pertaining to local as well as international markets and the India-spec version boasts three unique engine options comparatively. The Venue has been dominating monthly sales since it went on sale.

Except for December 2019, the Venue managed to fend off Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza every month. In March 2020, the combined sales of the Venue and the Creta stood at 12,833 units without including the numbers of the Tucson and Kona Electric. The second-generation Creta entered the market only a few weeks ago and in its very first month, posted a total of 6,706 units.

When compared to Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai’s UV sales had been superior last month. The Indo-Japanese brand garnered cumulative domestic sales of 11,904 units with the XL6, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, Gypsy and S-Cross. M&M endured an awful month last time out as only 3,079 units were sold when the sales of XUV500, TUV300, XUV300, Scorpio, Bolero, Alturas G4, Xylo and Marazzo were combined.

Manufactures & Models UV Sales In March 2020 Hyundai Venue, Creta, Tucson 12,833 Maruti Gypsy, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 11,904 Kia Sltos, Carnival 8,583 Mahindra XUV, TUV, Marazzo, Bolero 3,047

The UV manufacturer registered a massive year-on-year sales decline of 88 per cent and ended up eighth in the overall monthly sales chart. Kia Motors India has risen to fame in no time domestically and last month the scenario was no different as the Hyundai subsidiary finished third overall ahead of Toyota, Tata, Honda, Ford and Mahindra.

The Seltos mid-size SUV and Carnival premium MPV combined to record 8,583 units in March 2020, which was not good enough to beat Hyundai. Mahindra is expected to launch new generation Thar and Scorpio later this year while a brand new XUV500 is also in the works.