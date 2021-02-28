Hyundai Bayon Teased Again, Global Unveil Set For 2nd March

Hyundai Bayon is scheduled to be officially unveiled next week, and will go on sale in Europe in the first half of this year

Hyundai has released a new teaser for the all-new Bayon, which is scheduled to debut globally on 2nd March 2021, at 10:00 A.M. CET (2:30 P.M. IST). The Bayon will be positioned below the Kona SUV in the European markets. This upcoming SUV shares its underpinnings with the i20 hatchback, and will be the European equivalent of Hyundai Venue.

The styling of the upcoming Hyundai Bayon is expected to be in line with other Hyundai crossovers and SUVs, like the new-gen Kona, Nexo, Venue, etc. The headlamps will have a vertically split design, with LED DRLs and turn indicators on the top portion and the main lamp integrated into the bumper.

The taillights will be vertically oriented, boomerang-shaped LED units. Spy pictures have also shown that the Bayon will get roof rails, black plastic cladding on the wheel arches and along the bottom of the vehicle, and beautiful-looking dual-tone alloy wheels. The reverse parking lights, and maybe even the rear turn indicators, will be placed on the rear bumper, just like on the Kona.

The powertrain options are expected to be the same as the Hyundai i20 – a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is capable of generating 84 PS and 122 Nm, and will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the latter is available in two states of tune – 100 PS/172 Nm and 120 PS/172 Nm. The turbo-petrol motor will be available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

It is yet to be seen if Hyundai will offer an ‘N’ variant of the Bayon. If it does, then the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol mill (204 PS and 275 Nm) from the i20 N will likely be offered here. Upon launch, the Hyundai Bayon will compete against the likes of Ford EcoSport, Fiat Panda City Cross, Dacia Sandero Stepway, etc in the European markets.

Hyundai is also developing a new micro-SUV, codenamed AX1, expected to be sold mainly in Asia. In the Indian market, the upcoming Hyundai AX1 is likely to launch sometime during 2022, and will compete against the likes of Maruti S-Presso and the upcoming Tata HBX.