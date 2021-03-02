Hyundai Bayon Compact SUV Revealed With Aggressive Styling

Hyundai Bayon derives power from a 1.0-litre three-pot turbo petrol engine developing either 99 bhp or 118 bhp; paired with a six-speed IMT or a seven-speed DCT

We showed you leaked images of the Hyundai Bayon way ahead of its debut a few days back and it has now been officially revealed. Targetting high volume sales in Europe, the Bayon sits at the bottom of the brand’s SUV lineup and it has plenty in common with the latest generation i20. It is not unlike any other Hyundai SUV out there as the resemblances with the Kona in having swooping proportions can clearly be seen.

The Hyundai Bayon is designed specifically for Europe with the front end comprising a split LED headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights on top. The large black grille portion distinguishes itself from the whole body and lower down silver skid plate is available. Following the Sensuous Sportiness design language, the Bayon has aggressive creases on the sides with black pillars giving a dual-tone appearance.

It also boasts sharper wing mirrors and black roof rails while the rear end has an eccentric appeal to it with boomerang-shaped vertical LED tail lamps connected by a thin strip running along the width of the sculpted rear glass area. It features high mounted stop lamp, black shark fin antenna, rear skid plate and bold body cladding on the sides to enhance its SUV stature.

Hyundai believes that the ground clearance of 183 mm would give the Bayon a significant advantage over its rivals and the 2580 mm long wheelbase should ensure a spacious cabin. The legroom for front passengers is at 1,072 mm and the rear allows for 882 mm room. The bootspace of 411 litres can be extended to 1,205 litres when the rear bench seat is folded flat.

The interior comes with an optional 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight-inch being the standard, 10.25-inch digital instrumentation, LED ambient lighting, Bose audio, wireless charging with wireless smartphone mirroring, and so on. As for the performance, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine is used producing either 99 bhp or 118 bhp.

As an option, a 48-volt mild-hybrid system can be specified. It is hooked with either a new six-speed IMT or a seven-speed DCT. The former reduces emissions by disconnecting the engine from the transmission under acceleration by maximising the coasting period. The top-spec variants get rev-matching technology derived from performance-based N models for smoother/sportier downshifts in the Sport mode.

The Hyundai Bayon will reach showrooms by the middle of this year in Europe with a starting price of £19,000 (Rs. 19.36 lakh approximately).