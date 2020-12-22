Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV To Be Launched In 2021 – 5 Things To Know

Hyundai is yet to confirm this, but we expect the Korean carmaker to debut the production-ready AX1 micro SUV by the end of this year itself

With the growing trend of more and more affordable high-riding vehicles, Hyundai is also working on launching its most affordable SUV. Internally codenamed as the ‘AX1’, the micro-SUV has been spied on test a couple of times in India as well as outside. On the basis of those spy shots, we have been able to create a list of some noteworthy things that you should know about the upcoming Hyundai AX1. That being said, below given are the 5 things that you must know about the Hyundai micro SUV ahead of its launch, take a look –

1. Design

Spy shots suggest that the Hyundai AX1 will feature a high-riding stature, along with a boxy silhouette that will make it look butch. However, Hyundai could go soft on styling elements to have the best of both worlds. Test mules have been spotted with functional roof rails, diamond-cut alloy wheels as well as LED tail lamps, and all these features are expected to make way to the production car as well.

2. Powertrain

The car is expected to be based on the same K1 platform as the Santro, and could draw power from the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor as the Grand i10 Nios and the new-gen i20. On the latter, this powertrain belts out 83 PS power and 115 Nm torque. The AX1 will likely be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, as well as an optional automatic.

3. Features

The AX1 will likely get LED DRLs, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

4. Expected Price

Hyundai is expected to price the AX1 between Rs 5.5 – 8.5 lakh, which will make it the carmaker’s most affordable SUV offering in the Indian market. It will be slotted below the Venue in Hyundai’s line-up.

5. Rivals

The production-ready version of the Hyundai AX1 micro SUV will go on to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis as well as the Mahindra KUV100 NXT. This particular segment will soon also be seeing the entry of a new offering, i.e. the production-ready Tata HBX.

*Featured Image – Curb Concept