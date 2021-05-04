Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV Teased For The First Time Ahead Of Debut

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV will be positioned below the Venue in the domestic market and it will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

Hyundai has commenced the teaser campaign for the AX1 micro SUV ahead of its global debut. It indicates the presence of a split headlamp cluster with O-ring Daytime Running Light housed within the bumper and the strip of light above could be for turn indicators. The South Korean auto major may introduce the AX1 in a concept form before bringing the production model.

The teaser also shows multiple triangle combo graphics for LED taillamps while reverse lights and turn signals are mounted on the bumper. The Hyundai AX1 has already been spotted testing a number of times in its home market of South Korea giving a clear idea of what it really is. It will be a sub-four-metre SUV that will slot below the Venue in the Indian market upon likely arrival later next year.

The prototypes also point the finger at tall pillars that could enable a good interior room while tall windows meant the cabin could be airy as well. It also boasts a clamshell shaped bonnet structure, an upright front fascia with a wide central air intake, slightly raked front windshield, squarish wing mirrors, rectangular wheel arches, black body cladding and so on.

The upcoming Hyundai AX1 is expected to be based on the same K1 architecture as the third generation Grand i10 Nios. As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre petrol engine developing around 82 bhp maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. With the AX1 likely targeting affordable volume space, the 1.1-litre petrol engine from Santro could also be utilised in the entry-level variants.

The Epsilon unit kicks out 68 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 99 Nm at 4,500 rpm. A five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT transmission will likely be on offer while the possibilities of a CNG variant cannot be ruled out the equation, as it could help in attracting buyers wanting high fuel efficiency.

The AX1 will compete against the forthcoming Tata HBX concept based micro SUV, existing Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the domestic market upon arrival. As for the interior, the top-end variants could offer features like a touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster.