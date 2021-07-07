Hyundai AX1 Micro-SUV New Rendering Based On Spyshots

Here’s how the upcoming Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV will look like, as it will take on the upcoming Tata HBX

Carmakers from across the world are betting big on SUVs. Now, there are SUVs on sale in almost every market in every shape and size. The smallest of all are referred to as micro-SUVs. In the Indian market, the only contenders in this space are Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. However, a new contender – Hyundai AX1 is all set to join this race. The South Korean micro-SUV has been in the media reports for quite some time now.

Earlier, we have come across spy shots of the AX1 that revealed a lot about its design. This time around, we’ve come across a digital rendering of the Hyundai AX1 that gives a clear picture of the way it will look. The front face of the AX1 gets a vertically split setup for the headlamps with LED DRLs sitting right beneath the bonnet.

The actual headlamp assembly can be seen in the lower part of the bumper. Also, the designer has used a circular design for the headlamps. Moreover, the grille features a mesh theme, and oval-shaped air intakes are used around the chin. From the sides, the AX1 is intended to look boxy with a tall-boy appeal. The same can be seen here in this rendering.

Apart from these unconventional design traits, the AX1 also features body-painted B-pillars and pillar-mounted rear door handles in this rendering. For the much needed rugged appeal, it gets black cladding that runs across its length. The wheel arches are squarish in shape, and the black-painted wheels do add to some contrast with the red paint scheme.

On the whole, Hyundai AX1 will be heavily inspired by the Venue. For the powertrain duties, there are likely to be two engine options on offer – 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L Turbo-petrol with power outputs of 83 PS and 100 PS, respectively. For the transmission choices, buyers might get 3 options to choose from – 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and CVT.

Also, the South Korean carmaker is exploring the option to develop an electric variant of the AX1 with a 184 PS motor that will operate on 400 volts. It is expected that Hyundai will only launch the AX1 as an EV in the Indian market.