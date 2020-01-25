Hyundai AX Micro SUV Concept Could Be Revealed At 2020 Auto Expo

Hyundai AX Concept could spawn a production micro SUV sometime next year in India; to reportedly share platform with Santro

The leading carmakers in the country are gearing up to make a strong impact at the 2020 Auto Expo with a slew of new models and concepts. Hyundai, the second largest automaker in India, won’t be left out of the equation though as it will likely unveil the facelifted Tucson and Verna alongside new generation Creta and updated Elite i20.

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, a brand new concept will be revealed as well. There is no secret that the South Korean manufacturer has already showed its intentions to compete in the micro SUV in the near future if the customers demand. The report stands in line by stating that the AX Concept will have its cloaks lifted at the 15th edition of the biennial motoring show.

AX is the codename and it appears to be a rival for the recently launched and successfully running Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT and others. We have informed you earlier that the micro SUV segment is the one to watch out for in garnering high volume sales in the coming years as manufacturers will be trying to tap in the underlying potential.

Tata Motors showcased the H2X concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show last March and its production version is bound for next month at the Auto Expo before going on sale sometime during the course of this year. The report further said the Hyundai AX will be based on the K1 architecture as the Santro hatchback and thus probabilities of it sharing the 1.1-litre petrol engine is also high.

It will likely use a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a Smart Auto five-speed AMT could be offered as an option. The production-spec AX concept could enter the domestic market next year and it will be crucial for the brand expanding its wings into another mass market space.

The AX will be a global product just as the Venue and it will be an spiritual success to the previous Atos or Santro in South Korea. It will be manufactured at Hyundai’s plant in Gwangju and its production target annually will be 70,000 units in South Korea. Expect the price range in India to be around Rs. 4.5-7 lakh (ex-showroom).

