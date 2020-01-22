Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Dzire Vs Honda Amaze – Specs and Features Comparison

Is the recently launched Hyundai Aura a worthy rival to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze? Take a read to find out

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the undisputed sub-compact segment leader in the country, with the Honda Amaze taking the second place. However, Hyundai certainly does not want to be left behind. The Korean carmaker’s previous sub-4m sedan, Xcent barely bothered both the Dzire and the Amaze in terms of sales.

Does the newly-launched Hyundai Aura have what it takes to challenge the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze? Let’s compare the three sub-compact sedans to find out –

Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Dzire Vs Honda Amaze – Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, all the three sub-compact sedans have a length of 3995 mm. The Dzire is the widest out of the three at 1735 mm, while the Hyundai Aura is the tallest at 1520 mm.

Dimensions Hyundai Aura Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze Length 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1680 mm 1735 mm 1695 mm Height 1520 mm 1515 mm 1501 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm 2470 mm Boot space 402 litres 378 litres 420 litres

Both the Dzire and the Aura have a 2450 mm long wheelbase, while the Amaze’s wheelbase is 20 mm longer than the two. The Amaze also has the largest boot capacity of 420 litres, while the Aura and Dzire make do with 402 litres and 378 litres respectively.

Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Dzire Vs Honda Amaze – Features and Safety

In terms of equipment on offer, the Dzire comes with a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel, Maruti’s SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The car also gets rear AC vents and an automatic climate control system.

The Amaze gets a 7-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an electrically operated boot, rear center armrest, touch-sensor based keyless entry, and it also comes with first in class paddle shifters for the CVT trims.

Hyundai has opted for a dual-tone black and beige theme for the Aura’s interiors. The car sports an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, along with a 5.3-inch multi-info display along with the analogue tachometer. It also gets features like wireless charging, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, push button start/stop and more.

All the three cars come with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, dual frontal airbags standard across the range.

Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Dzire Vs Honda Amaze – Powertrains

The Hyundai Aura is the only car in the segment which comes with three BS6-compliant powertrains, which include a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine rated at 83 hp/114 Nm; a 1.2-litre diesel mill which produces 75 hp and 190 Nm; and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 100 hp of peak power and 172 Nm peak torque.

Specifications Hyundai Aura Maruti Dzire Honda Amaze Engine (Petrol) BS6 1.2-litre BS6 1.2-litre BS4 1.2-litre No. of cylinders 4 4 3 Power 83 hp 82 hp 89 hp Torque 114 Nm 113 Nm 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT or AMT 5-speed MT or AGS 5-speed MT or CVT

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki upgraded the Dzire’s 1.2-litre petrol mill, rated at 82 hp/113 Nm to comply with BS6 norms last year. However, the Japanese carmaker will be discontinuing the Dzire’s 1.3- litre diesel mill, which makes 74 hp power and 190 Nm torque, once the BS6 emission norms come into action.

Specifications Hyundai Aura Maruti Dzire Honda Amaze Engine (Diesel) BS6 1.2-litre BS4 1.3-litre BS4 1.5-litre No. of cylinders 4 4 4 Power 75 hp 74 hp 98.6 hp Torque 190 Nm 190 Nm 200 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT or AMT 5-speed MT or AGS 5-speed MT or CVT

Honda is yet to upgrade either of the Amaze’s 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel drivetrains. The former has a maximum power output of 89 hp, and a peak torque output of 110 Nm, while the latter belts out 98.6 hp power and 200 Nm torque.

Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Dzire Vs Honda Amaze – Price

Honda retails the Amaze at a starting price of Rs 5.93 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel automatic trim, while the Dzire has been priced between Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched Hyundai Aura undercuts both the Amaze and the Dzire, and is priced in the range of Rs 5.79 – 9.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Dzire Vs Honda Amaze – Comparison Verdict

While the Dzire has been the numero uno sub-compact sedan in the country, month in month out, the Amaze continues to be the highest selling Honda in the country. On the other hand, Hyundai has clearly come a long way from the Xcent. The Aura packs everything that one really requires, and comes with a host of powertrains as well. Since the Dzire is set to lose its diesel engine on April 1, it will be interesting to see if the Aura can capitalise on this.