Hyundai Aura Sedan’s Testing Officially Begins In India; Launch In Jan

Hyundai Aura will rival Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze adorning latest design philosophy adopted by the brand

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today flagged off its upcoming Aura sedan to test its “strengths and capabilities in persistent Indian weather and driving conditions”. The journey has begun across India as the Aura commences its endurance testing from Indian Peninsular Region covering the deserts to the Great Himalayas and the eastern coastlines.

The South Korean auto major says the drive focuses on making the sedan “an outperformer and appropriate for the diverse Indian conditions” to satisfy every customer’s requirements. Just a few days ago, Hyundai officially announced that the forthcoming sedan will be dubbed the ‘Aura’.

The sub-four-metre sedan will act as a replacement to the existing Xcent. The latter has been on sale for several years with decent success rate but it couldn’t achieve as much popularity as the main rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze. The Xcent could continue to be in production until the demand in the taxi services exist.

If the latest crop of Hyundai vehicles are anything to go by, the Aura will have a sporty exterior with an appealing front fascia having cascading grille and sharp headlights in a similar fashion to the Grand i10 Nios. Compared to the Xcent, it will have a set of newly designed bold alloy wheels and a pronounced rear end unlike the uninspiring posterior of its predecessor.

The Aura is expected to have big changes inside the cabin as well compared to the Xcent. It will likely adopt the steering wheel, dashboard and controls from its Nios sibling as sharing of parts will ultimately bring the production costs down. Moreover, the top-spec variants should adorn a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as Bluetooth.

Hyundai may not take the risk and implement the Blue Link tech onto the Aura but we cannot confirm just yet since the five-seater is budget conscious sedan. It will be powered by BSVI compliant petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. Whether the 1.2-litre diesel engine will be offered or not is yet known.

The Aura will likely be a premium alternative to the Xcent at more or less the same price range. It will go on sale in early January 2020.