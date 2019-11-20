Hyundai Aura Sedan To Get BS6 1.0L Turbo Petrol Engine – Official

Hyundai Aura will go on sale in January 2020 with two petrol and one diesel engine options; both five-speed manual and AMT will be on offer

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially announced the engine choices for the forthcoming Aura sedan today. It will be powered by BS6 compliant petrol and diesel motors as we previously suggested. The new powertrains are said to offer “low vibrations, superior performance and high fuel efficiency”.

Hyundai Aura sedan will replace the Xcent in the brand’s domestic portfolio and target high volume sales in the sub-four-metre sedan segment. It will also be the country’s first sedan to feature a BS6 turbocharged petrol engine in its competitive segment.

The South Korean auto major says the new powertrains are developed keeping the young customers and future emission standards in mind. Hyundai will offer a range of petrol and diesel engine combinations with standard manual and optional AMT transmissions to the buyers.

The company has reiterated that it has given important for creating

‘Advanced After Treatment System’ to stick by the highest standards in emission regulations, as the Aura has Advanced NOx Trap Catalyst and PM Filters to kerb down pollution and optimise the performance of the ‘After Treatment System’.

The 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine will continue with BS6 compliance. The four-cylinder, inline, DOHC engine currently produces 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It will stay put mated to a five-speed manual transmission while a five-speed AMT will be newly introduced replacing the four-speed automatic.

The 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder GDi petrol unit is suspected to be derived from the Venue and could be offered in a detuned form. The BS6 engine is connected to only a five-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder inline diesel retains its spot in the lineup as well.

In the Xcent, it kicks out 74 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm. Along with the standard five-speed manual transmission, a more cost-effective five-speed AMT will be added as well for the first time to stand toe-to-toe with the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Dzire and second-placed Honda Amaze.

The Aura will draw design influence from the third generation Grand i10 Nios and will have a premium interior almost mimicking the equipment list of its hatchback sibling.

Render Image Source: IAB