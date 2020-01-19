Hyundai Aura Sedan Launching On 21st Jan Rivaling Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze

Does Hyundai’s upcoming sub-compact sedan ‘Aura’ have what it takes to outperform its competitors? Take a read.

Hyundai Motors India Ltd revealed the Aura sedan last month, which upon launch, will go on to become the second sub-compact offering from the carmaker in the country after the Xcent. While the former will cater to customers looking for personal mobility, the latter will go on to become a fleet exclusive car.

The Aura will be offered with three different BS6-compliant engines, which include a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 100 PS of max power and 172 Nm max torque; a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which will be rated at 83 PS/114 Nm; along with a 1.2-litre diesel unit that puts out 75 PS power, 190 Nm torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an AMT.

In terms of dimensions, the Aura will be 3,995 mm long, 1,680 mm wide, will stand 1,520 mm tall, and will come with 402 litres of boot space capacity, which puts it on par with all its current competitors.

On the design front, the sedan will share its styling with the recently launched Grand i10 Nios up till the C-pillar. The car comes with Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, integrated with boomerang-shaped twin DRLs on each side. Hyundai has equipped the Aura with stylish 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps and LED tail lamps.

Since Hyundai is known for packing its cars up to the brim with features, the Aura will be launched with a few segment-first features as well. These include a wireless charger and a driver rear-view monitor. Other features to be offered are – an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 5.3-inch digital speedo with MID and Arkamys audio system.

We expect Hyundai to price the upcoming Aura around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, which will go upto Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Upon launch, the car will take on the likes of Ford Figo, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and the Honda Amaze.