Hyundai Aura CNG Dual Cylinder E Trim Launched At Rs. 7.48 Lakh

Hyundai Aura CNG E trim with dual cylinder technology is equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol engine that runs on both petrol and CNG

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the AURA Hy-CNG (dual cylinder CNG technology) in the E trim at an appealing price tag of Rs. 7,48,600 (Ex-showroom). This CNG variant’s introduction aligns with the increasing demand in the Indian market for more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles.

The Hyundai AURA E trim with dual cylinder technology is equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol engine that runs on both petrol and CNG, paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. This setup generates 69 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 28.4 km per kg.

Speaking on the new launch, Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, we continuously strive to innovate and offer products that resonate with the needs of our customers. The Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG E trim is a testament to our commitment to providing eco-friendly mobility solutions without compromising on style, safety, or performance.”

The Hyundai Aura has already crossed two lakh unit sales since its market debut and the arrival of the dual cylinder tech in E trim only helps expand its range further. As for the features, it gets front power windows, height adjustable driver seat, adjustable rear seat headrests and a 3.5-inch speedometer with a multi-information display amongst a host of other features.

The highlighting safety features are six airbags, 3-point seat belts for all seats, and seatbelt reminder for all seats. The factory-fitted CNG variant comes with a leak-proof design, a CNG switch and a CNG refuelling nozzle near the petrol filling area. Recently, the second largest car producer has been expanding the dual cylinder range of its domestic market.

One of the key benefits is the availability of decent boot volume as two cylinders are arranged in parallel to each other. Still, the brand has not officially specified the exact bootspace in the Aura CNG variant.