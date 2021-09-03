Hyundai August 2021 Sales – i10, i20, Creta, Venue, Aura, Santro, Alcazar

Hyundai recorded 46,866 units in the month of August 2021 as against 45,809 units with YoY sales increase of 2 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) stayed put in the second position in the overall manufacturers’ sales table for the month of August 2021 behind Maruti Suzuki. The South Korean auto major garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 46,866 units in August 2021 as against 45,809 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 2 per cent.

However, compared to the previous month of July 2021 with 48,042 units, 2 per cent de-growth was posted. Hyundai held on to a market share of 19.1 per cent last month as against 20.3 per cent during the same period in 2020 with a drop of 1.2 per cent. The passenger vehicle business as a whole grew by 9 per cent in India but the MoM numbers saw a decline of 13 per cent.

The festive season and the year-end periods will be targetted by automobile brands as more people will step in to purchase personal mobility solutions. Taking advantage of the situation, Hyundai just had introduced the i20 N Line with an assortment of visual enhancements and interior tweaks along with a retuned suspension and sportier exhaust system.

It continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Retailed in three trims, the Hyundai i20 N Line takes inspiration from the brand’s WRC programme.

Hyundai has the Venue and Creta as its top-selling models in their respective segments while the Grand i10 Nios and i20 premium hatchback grab in a good chunk of volume as well every month. A few months ago, the company introduced the Alcazar seven-seater SUV based on the Creta and it has also been well received amongst buyers.

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV competes against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the recently launched Mahindra XUV700 and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The former produces 159 PS and 191 Nm while the latter delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm as in the Creta.