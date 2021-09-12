Hyundai August 2021 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, i10, i20, Alcazar

Hyundai posted 46,866 units in the month of August 2021 as against 45,809 units during the same period last year with 2 per cent YoY growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 46,866 units in the month of August 2021 as against 45,809 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 2 per cent. The South Korean auto major stayed put second behind Maruti Suzuki with 2 per cent negative growth on a MoM basis.

The largest exporter of passenger cars held on to a market share of 18.1 per cent as against 19.6 per cent in August 2020 with 1.5 per cent de-growth. The Creta reigned supreme at the top of the sales charts last month as 12,597 units were sold against 11,758 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 7 per cent.

The Venue compact SUV was the second most sold Hyundai in August 2021 as 8,377 units were registered against 8,267 units during the corresponding month last year with 1 per cent growth. The Grand i10 Nios rivalling Maruti Suzuki Swift posted 8,023 units as against 10,190 units during the same period twelve months ago with 21 per cent de-growth.

Hyundai Models (YoY) Sales In August 2021 Sales In August 2020 1. Creta (7%) 12,597 11,758 2. Venue (1%) 8,377 8,267 3. Grand i10 Nios (-21%) 8,023 10,190 4. i20 (-5%) 7,340 7,765 5. Alcazar 3,468 – 6. Aura (-4%) 3,094 3,228 7. Verna (4%) 2,098 2,015 8. Santro (-28%) 1,731 2,395 9. Tucson (-16%) 117 139 10. Elantra (-23%) 20 26 11. Kona (-96%) 1 26

The i20 premium hatchback competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz in India and it recently saw the debut of the sportier N Line variant. It posted 7,340 units last month as against 7,765 units during the same period in 2020 with a 5 per cent decline in volumes. The Alcazar recorded 3,468 units and it topped the seven-seater mid-size SUV space with ease.

At sixth was the Aura compact sedan, which recorded 3,094 units as against 3,228 units in August 2020 with 4 per cent negative volume growth. The Verna midsize sedan, on the other hand, garnered 2,098 units in the month of August 2021 as against 2,015 units during the corresponding period last year with a 4 per cent YoY jump.

The Santro entry-level hatchback managed to post only 1,731 units as against 2,395 units in August 2020 with 28 per cent de-growth while Tucson ended up ninth with 117 units against 139 units with a 16 per cent drop. The Elantra and Kona Electric covered the remaining two positions.