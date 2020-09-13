Hyundai August 2020 Sales – Creta, Venue, Aura, i10, i20, Verna, Kona

Hyundai recorded nearly 20 per cent sales growth in August 2020 as 45,809 units were sold against 38,205 units during the same period last year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) continued to be the second most sold carmaker in the country in monthly sales charts. In August 2020, the South Korean auto major posted a total of 45,809 units as against 38,205 units during the same period in 2019 with an appreciable YoY sales growth of nearly 20 per cent.

The brand held a market share of 19.6 per cent last month in doing so. The Creta was the most sold Hyundai with 11,758 units as against 6,001 units with a massive 96 per cent growth. The mid-size SUV’s second-generation version has been working wonders as its good reception meant it continues to be the leader in its space.

The third-gen Grand i10 Nios recorded a total of 10,190 units as against 9,403 units with 8 per cent positive volume growth while the Venue ended up topping its segment. The compact five-seater SUV registered 8,267 units as against 9,342 units with 12 pr cent de-growth in the hotly contested space that will see more rivals coming in soon.

Model (+/-%) August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales Hyundai Creta (96%) 11,758 6,001 Hyundai Venue (-12%) 8,267 9,342 Hyundai Elite i20 (10%) 7,765 7,071 Hyundai Santro (-27%) 2,395 3,288 Hyundai Verna (26%) 2,015 1,597 Hyundai Aura/Xcent (145%) 3,228 1,316 Hyundai Tucson (140%) 138 59 Hyundai Kona (-70%) 26 88 Hyundai Elantra (-37%) 26 41 Hyundai i10 (8%) 10,190 9,403

Hyundai introduced the facelifted Verna and Tucson, all-new Aura compact sedan and new-gen Creta this year and its launch spree is expected to continue with the all-new Elite i20. The premium hatchback will more likely get a generation shift around October and the existing model is performing well too.

Last month, the Elite i20 garnered 7,765 units as against 7,071 units with 10 per cent sales growth while the Aura posted 3,228 units with a massive 145 per cent sales increase. The Santro budget hatchback ended up recording 2,395 units as against 3,288 units with 27 per cent negative sales growth.

The Verna trailed the new-gen Honda City in the C-segment for sedans last month by a slim margin as 2,015 units were sold against 1,597 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 26 per cent volume growth. The Tucson flagship SUV managed to sweep in 138 units while the Kona Electric and Elantra drew in 26 units apiece.