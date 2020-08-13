Hyundai August 2020 Discounts – Santro, i10, i20, Elantra, Aura

Hyundai offers discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 in the month of August 2020 as Santro, Grand i10, i10 Nios, Elite i20 and Elantra are benefitted

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) finished in second position in the manufacturers’ sales table as 38,200 units were sold in July 2020 as against 39,010 units during the same period last year with 2.1 per cent negative sales growth. The South Korean auto major garnered 19.3 per cent market share last month.

In a bid to further improve on its volumes, Hyundai is selling its cars with a range of discount deals you should take a look at. The Era variant of the Santro hatchback comes with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount – taking the total up to Rs. 35,000.

Other than the Era, the Santro’s remaining variants can be bought with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount – taking the total up to Rs. 45,000. The third-generation Grand i10 Nios went on sale last year and it has been well-received amongst customers.

Hyundai Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Santro Era Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Santro Other Variants Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Nios Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elite i20 (Except Magna+) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elantra NIL Rs. 30,000 (Exchange Bonus Only) Hyundai Xcent Prime Rs. 30,000 NIL Hyundai Aura NIL Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000

In the month of August 2020, the compact hatchback can be purchased with Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount, as the total benefits stand at Rs. 60,000 for the older model and the Nios offers Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

All variant of the Elite i20 except for the Magna+ is retailed with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount – taking the total up to Rs. 35,000. The Elantra does not come under any discount scheme this month except for Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus while the Prime version of the Xcent gets Rs. 30,000 cash discount.

The Aura compact sedan entered showrooms in January 2020 and it can be bought with Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount as no cash discount is being offered. Hyundai is expected to launch the third generation Elite i20 during this festive season to lure in new buyers and the Creta does not offer any discounts this month as it was introduced only a few months ago.