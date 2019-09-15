Hyundai August 2019 Sales Analysis – Grand i10, Venue, Verna, Santro

Hyundai gained 3.3 per cent market share in August 2019 with a total of 38,205 unit sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) continued to be the second most sold carmaker in the country in the month of August 2019. The South Korean auto major garnered a total of 38,205 units last month as against 45,801 units during the corresponding month last year with 17 per cent sales decline.

While the entire auto industry is reeling under the rough patch, Hyundai gained 3.3 per cent market share (19.5 per cent total) courtesy of the new launches. Hyundai endured the least sales fall among the top six manufacturers as Maruti Suzuki posted 36 per cent volume drop in August 2019 in the Indian market.

It is worth noting that Maruti Suzuki lost 3.9 per cent market share during the same month. The most sold model for Hyundai last month was the Grand i10 as 9,403 units were retailed against 11,489 units with 18 per cent negative sales growth. The arrival of the third generation Grand i10 Nios meant the hatchback sales will more likely move in the positive direction in the coming months.

Model (+/-% Growth) August 2019 Sales August 2018 Sales Hyundai Grand i10 (-18%) 9,403 11,489 Hyundai Venue 9,342 – Hyundai Elite I20 (-38%) 7,071 11,475 Hyundai Creta (-42%) 6,001 10,394 Hyundai Santro 3,288 – Hyundai Verna (-52%) 1,597 3,361 Hyundai Xcent (-74%) 1,316 4,981 Hyundai Kona Electric 88 – Hyundai Tucson (-50%) 58 117 Hyundai Elantra (-40%) 41 68

The Venue has stood against all odds despite being late to the compact SUV segment. Endorsed as India’s first connected SUV, the Venue packs plenty of features for the price range it is positioned in and it can be had in a wide range of trims with three engine options to choose from.

In August 2019, 9,342 units of the Venue were sold as it comprehensively beat Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for the second month running. The Elite i20 ended up third with 7,071 units while recording 38 per cent sales de-growth. The Creta, on the other hand, has come under tremendous pressure from Kia Seltos and resultantly lost its leading position to the Korean cousin.

With 6,001 units, the Creta posted 42 per cent YoY sales drop last month. The Santro reentered the market late last year and it has been performing decently thus far as 3,288 units were retailed last month. The Verna finished sixth and led its segment ahead of Xcent, Kona Electric, Tucson and Elantra.