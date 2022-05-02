Hyundai April 2022 Sales – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Verna, Aura, i10, i20

Hyundai posted a total of 44,001 unit sales in April 2022 as against 49,002 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY volume drop of 10.21 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced its sales data for the month of April 2022. The South Korean auto major posted a cumulative domestic tally of 56,201 units last month as against 59,203 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of just over 5 per cent. The cumulative sales fell by 3,000 units while Maruti Suzuki also recorded YoY de-growth.

In the domestic market, Hyundai managed to record a total of 44,001 unit sales in April 2022 as against 49,002 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY volume drop of 10.21 per cent. However, on the exports front, the second largest car producer in the country registered YoY positive sales growth as 12,200 units were shipped against 10,201 units.

This led to a volume increase of close to 20 per cent. Hyundai introduced the Alcazar midsize three-row SUV last year and it has been well received by customers. The brand is currently working to launch a host of new facelifted models to inject a refreshed vibe into its domestic lineup, especially the highly popular SUV portfolio.

The company recently announced that the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle will debut in the second half of this calendar year in India. It will follow the launch of its sibling, the Kia EV6, in the coming months. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the 2022 World Car of the Year and it sits on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard architecture.

In the global markets, the Ioniq 5 is offered in two battery choices with RWD and AWD configurations. It adopts a unique retro styling inspired by the 45 EV concept and is expected to be sold in limited numbers upon arrival. The next big launch from Hyundai is expected to be the heavily updated Venue compact SUV and it has been spotted testing regularly.

In addition, the updated Creta will more likely follow later this year while the speculations surrounding the fourth generation Tucson’s launch have also existed as it was caught testing a few times already in India.