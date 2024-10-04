Hyundai Announces Official Festive Season Discounts – Up To 80K

Hyundai offers attractive customer benefits across its model range as part of a new campaign, keeping in line with the festive spirits

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched its festive brand campaign, ‘Hyundai Super Delight Days,’ offering attractive customer benefits across its model range. As part of the campaign, customers can avail of benefits up to Rs. 80,629 on the Hyundai Venue compact SUV and up to Rs. 58,000 on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios compact hatchback.

Buyers will also get up to Rs. 55,000 on the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback and up to Rs. 42,972 on the Hyundai Exter micro SUV. These offers are designed to boost sales during the festive season, providing good value for buyers and are valid only till the end of this month. Speaking about the campaign, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said

“The campaign reflects the deep-rooted emotional connections our customers share with their vehicles, especially during festivals when purchasing a new car is considered auspicious. With this campaign, we want to make every visit to our showroom an exciting and joyous experience. To make the celebrations even more delightful, we have introduced new models and variants and are offering exclusive festive benefits across our range of cars, helping customers drive home their favorite Hyundai.”

Hyundai’s ‘Super Delight Days’ campaign is being rolled out in showrooms nationwide with a festive-themed approach, featuring a range of offers and benefits. As India’s second-largest car manufacturer, Hyundai leverages its vast network of 1,388 sales touchpoints and 1,580 service points, ensuring wide-reaching accessibility for customers during the festive season.

In September 2024, Hyundai achieved total sales of 64,201 units, consisting of 51,101 units in the domestic market and 13,100 units in exports. From January to September 2024, the company’s year-to-date (YTD) sales totalled 5,77,711 units. Last month, the company launched the facelifted Alcazar with a slew of revisions inside and out compared to the previous model.

Thanks to strong performers like the Exter, Venue and Creta, Hyundai recorded its highest-ever monthly SUV contribution, with SUVs accounting for 70 per cent of total sales. Additionally, Hyundai has observed a growing consumer demand for CNG-powered vehicles as the twin-cylinder technology is currently being expanded.