Hyundai Announces New Discounts On Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20

Hyundai India is offering some lucrative discounts on Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta during the last 10 days of the ongoing month of September 2019

While the Indian auto sector is reeling under the pressure created by a huge sales slowdown, the consumers are a pretty happy lot due to several discounts that are being offered in an attempt to revive the sales. These discounts are not only being provided by companies with a small market share but even by biggies like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

In line with this, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the country’s second-largest carmaker has announced a new set of discounts for the last ten days of the month. These offers are being provided on the Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta. Thanks to these discounts, it’s a pretty good time to purchase your favourite Hyundai model this month.

1. Hyundai Santro

The smallest car in the company’s lineup, which replaced the slow-selling Eon, is available with benefits worth Rs 65,000. In addition, the small car is also available with a free 4th-year warranty and road-side assistance package.

2. Hyundai Grand i10

While Hyundai launched the Grand i10 Nios (third-gen i10) recently, the second-gen model is still on sale in the country. However, to prevent it from getting overshadowed by the new arrival, the company is offering some good discounts on the Grand i10.

The B1-segment offering from the Indian subsidiary of the Korean car giant is currently being sold with benefits of Rs 95,000. Additionally, you get the free 4th year warranty and road-side assistance.

Model Discounts Benefits Hyundai Santro Rs. 65,000 + 4 Year Warranty + Road Side Assistance Package Hyundai Grand I10 Rs. 95,000 + 4 Year Warranty + Road Side Assistance Package Hyundai Elite I20 Rs. 65,000 + 4 Year Warranty + Road Side Assistance Package Hyundai Creta Rs. 80,000 + 4 Year Warranty + Road Side Assistance Package

3. Hyundai Elite i20

The Hyundai Elite i20 is the second-largest selling car in its segment, with its demand being lower to only the top-selling Maruti Baleno. However, in spite of a decent demand, the company is currently selling the Elite i20 with discounts of Rs 65,000 along with free 4th year warranty and road side assistance package.

4. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta was the best-selling SUV in its segment until the Kia Seltos came in and stole the limelight away from the fast-ageing model. However, to conserve the sales momentum until the arrival of the next-gen model, the company has started offering some good discounts on the Creta. As per the latest discount schemes, the former segment-leader is now available with benefits worth Rs 80,000, along with free 4th-year warranty and road-side assistance.