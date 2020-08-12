Hyundai Announces ‘IONIQ’ As Sub-Brand, Dedicated To Electric Vehicles

Under its Strategy 2025, Hyundai Motor Group aims to sell 1 million battery electric vehicles by the year 2025, and have a 10% share in the global EV market space

The IONIQ which was the first Hyundai car to be offered with three environmentally-friendly powertrain options i.e. hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric. Now in a press release, the Korean carmaker has confirmed that it has turned the IONIQ nameplate into a sub-brand for all its future battery electric vehicles.

Hyundai also revealed that it will be introducing three new dedicated EVs over the next four years, followed by more later. The company said that it will be launching a range of numerically named EVs under the IONIQ sub-brand, with the even numbers used for electric sedans and the odd numbers for electric SUVs.

The first model to be launched under the new brand will be the IONIQ 5, based on the company’s 45 EV concept that debuted at the International Motor Show (IAA) in 2019. IONIQ 5’s designers are said to have taken inspiration from the past and blended it with a unique cutting-edge design element called ‘parametric pixels’. This element will be used for designing all future IONIQ models.

The IONIQ 5 will be a mid-size CUV that will be launched early next year. A year later, Hyundai plans to launch the IONIQ 6 sedan, which will be based on the Prophecy EV concept. Revealed in March this year, the Prophecy is the embodiment of Hyundai’s signature Sensuous Sportiness design language.

These two EVs will be followed by the IONIQ 7 – a large SUV slated for launch in 2024. Hyundai says that the IONIQ EVs will have a common design theme of ‘Timeless Value’, which basically means that they will be inspired by the company’s past models, but will also be futuristic.

The IONIQ will be based on Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which will provide fast charging capability and an abundant driving range. Talking about the current IONIQ Electric on sale, it comes equipped with a 38.3 kWh battery, which provides the car a claimed range of 311 km.