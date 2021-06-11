Hyundai Alcazar Vs Toyota Innova Crysta – Specifications Comparison

The upcoming Alcazar will sit between Creta and Tucson in Hyundai’s Indian portfolio, and will directly rival the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500

Hyundai recently revealed the Alcazar, the three-row version of the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, Creta. The Alcazar is set to become a direct rival to the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari as well as the Mahindra XUV500. However, the Hyundai SUV will also give competition to the Toyota Innova Crysta in the country considering the price point of the two.

However, it should be noted that the Innova Crysta has been one of the best-selling premium MPVs in the Indian market since as long as we can remember, and giving competition to the Toyota car will certainly not be easy for the Hyundai Alcazar.

Ahead of its launch, we have put together a detailed specifications comparison between the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar and the Toyota Innova Crysta, take a look –

Dimensions

Hyundai is yet to reveal the exact dimensions of the upcoming three-row SUV, but we do know that the Alcazar will have a 2760 mm long wheelbase, which is 150 mm longer than that of the Creta. On the other hand, the Toyota Innova Crysta measures 4735 mm in length, 1830 mm in width, stands 1795 mm tall and has a 2750 mm long wheelbase.

Car Hyundai Alcazar Toyota Innova Crysta Length TBA 4735 mm Width TBA 1830 mm Height TBA 1795 mm Wheelbase 2760 mm 2750 mm

Powertrains

Powering the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be two engines – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 115 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor that puts out 159 PS and 192 Nm. Both the engines will be available with a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT.

Car Hyundai Alcazar Toyota Innova Crysta Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2.4-litre diesel Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 250 Nm 360 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Toyota Innova Crysta is available with a 2.7-litre petrol engine as well as a 2.4-litre oil burner. The former puts out 166 PS of maximum power, along with 245 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is rated at 150 PS/360 Nm. The transmission options on both the engines include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed AT.

Car Hyundai Alcazar Toyota Innova Crysta Engine 2.0-litre NA petrol 2.7-litre NA petrol Power 159 PS 166 PS Torque 192 Nm 245 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Features

On the feature front, the Hyundai Alcazar will come equipped with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, Bose premium sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, auto air purifier, front-row seat-back table, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, drive mode select, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, BlueLink connected-car tech, a second-row wireless charger and much more.

The Toyota Innova Crysta’s equipment list consists of leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cruise control, along with a new Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Safety

The Alcazar’s safety suite will likely consist of an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, multiple airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Assist Control, a blind view monitor, ABS with EBD, traction control modes and rear disc brakes.

On the contrary, the Toyota Innova Crysta gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front rear parking sensors, Hill-start Assist, Electronic Stability Program and automatic headlights.

Price

Hyundai is yet to reveal the pricing for the Alcazar, but we expect it to carry a premium of around Rs 1 – 1.5 lakh over its five-seat sibling, the Creta which is currently priced between Rs 9.99 – 17.70 lakh. The Toyota Innova Crysta, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 16.52 lakh to Rs 24.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Toyota Innova Crysta continues to dominate the premium MPV space in India, but as far as this comparison goes, the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar’s equipment list is far superior than the beloved Toyota MPV. However, the Toyota Innova Crysta has more powerful powertrains, and the brand value that it has rightfully earned over the years in the country.