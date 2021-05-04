Hyundai Alcazar Vs Tata Safari – Specifications Comparison

Upon launch, the Hyundai Alcazar will directly put up against the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 as well as the Tata Safari

Hyundai recently revealed a new three-row mid-size SUV in the Indian market called Alcazar, and the car is all set to be launched in the coming weeks. The Alcazar will be based on the Hyundai Creta, and serve as its three-row sibling. In the Korean carmaker’s Indian line-up, the Alcazar will be positioned above the Creta, and below the Tucson.

A host of three-row mid-size SUVs have been launched in India in recent times, which means that the Alcazar will have to face some tough competition upon its arrival. That said, here is a detailed specifications comparison between the Hyundai Alcazar and the Tata Safari, one of its biggest rivals –

Dimensions

Hyundai is yet to reveal the exact dimensions of the Alcazar, but the Korean carmaker revealed that it will have a 2,760 mm long wheelbase, which is 150 mm longer than that of the Creta. The Alcazar will actually have the longest wheelbase in the segment.

Car Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari Length – 4,661 mm Width – 1,894 mm Height – 1,786 mm Wheelbase 2,760 mm 2,741 mm

In contrast, the Tata Safari measures 4,661 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width, stands 1,786 mm tall and has a 2,741 mm long wheelbase. Just like the Safari, the Alcazar will also be offered with both 6- and 7-seat configurations.

Powertrains

Powering the Alcazar will be two powertrains – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 115 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor producing 159 PS and 192 Nm. Both the engines will be available with a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT.

Car Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari Engine 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel 2.0-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 115 PS 170 PS Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Tata Safari, on the other hand, gets a sole FCA-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder oil burner that belts out 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. The transmission options on offer include a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Both the SUVs get an FWD configuration as standard.

Car Hyundai Alcazar Engine 2.0-litre 4-cyl petrol Power 159 PS Torque 192 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Features

The Hyundai Alcazar’s equipment list hasn’t been revealed as of yet, but it is expected to carry over the same feature list as the Hyundai Creta. That said, the Alcazar will likely be offered with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Hyundai’s connected car tech, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control and so on.

On the feature front, the Tata Safari comes equipped with an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car-tech, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a premium 9-speaker audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID projector headlamps and more.

Safety

Just like the feature list, Alcazar’s safety tech hasn’t been revealed yet either. However, the car is expected to be offered with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, a surround-view camera, drive modes, Hill-Assist Control, an electronic parking brake, traction control and rear disc brakes.

The Tata Safari’s safety suite consists of hill hold control and hill hold descent, ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, traction control, corner stability control, electronic stability program, rollover mitigation, ESP-based Terrain Response mods, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and rear disc brakes.

Price

Hyundai is yet to reveal the Alcazar’s price, but we expect it to be priced at a premium of around Rs 1-1.5 lakh over its five-seat sibling Creta. For reference, the Hyundai Creta is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, Tata Motors currently retails the Safari at a base price of Rs 14.69 lakh, which goes up to Rs 21.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

Comparison Verdict

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced slightly lower as compared to the Tata Safari, but will certainly be on par with the Tata SUV, if not better, as far as equipment and safety tech is concerned. That said, the Safari has the advantage of a much more powerful diesel engine, while the Alcazar one-ups the Tata car with its additional petrol powertrain.