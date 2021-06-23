Hyundai Alcazar Vs Tata Safari – Detailed Price Comparison

Here, we compare the prices of the recently-launched Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, to see which of the two is the more attractive option
Hyundai India has finally launched the Alcazar SUV in our market. This new vehicle is based on the extremely popular Creta, sharing its platform, major design elements, etc., with it. Here, we compare the Hyundai Alcazar with one of its closest rivals, Tata Safari, in terms of their prices.
Hyundai Alcazar is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre NA petrol motor (159 PS/191 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill (115 PS/250 Nm). Both of them can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
There are plenty of features on offer here, like a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluelink connected car tech, power-adjustable driver seat, a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system, cooled glove-box, driving modes, traction control modes, 6 airbags, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, etc.
|Hyundai Alcazar price list
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|Prestige 7-seater MT petrol
|Rs. 16.30 lakh
|Prestige 6-seater MT petrol
|Rs. 16.45 lakh
|Prestige (O) 7-seater AT petrol
|Rs. 17.93 lakh
|Platinum 7-seater MT petrol
|Rs. 18.22 lakh
|Platinum (O) 6-seater AT petrol
|Rs. 19.56 lakh
|Signature 6-seater MT petrol
|Rs. 18.71 lakh
|Signature (O) 6-seater AT petrol
|Rs. 19.85 lakh
|Prestige 7-seater MT diesel
|Rs. 16.53 lakh
|Prestige (O) 7-seater AT diesel
|Rs. 18.01 lakh
|Prestige 6-seater MT diesel
|Rs. 16.68 lakh
|Platinum 7-seater MT diesel
|Rs. 18.45 lakh
|Platinum (O) 6-seater AT diesel
|Rs. 19.79 lakh
|Signature 6-seater MT diesel
|Rs. 18.94 lakh
|Signature (O) 6-seater AT diesel
|Rs. 20 lakh
There are many segment-first features available as well on the Alcazar, like a second-row wireless charger (6-seater only), a 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster, blind-view monitor, integrated air purifier with AQI display, folding tables (behind first-row seats), and second-row headrest cushions.
As for Tata Safari, it just has one engine option on offer – an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit (170 PS/350 Nm). Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Interestingly, the automatic gearbox is sourced from Hyundai!
|Tata Safari price list
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|XE
|Rs. 14.99 lakh
|XM
|Rs. 16.36 lakh
|XMA
|Rs. 17.61 lakh
|XT
|Rs. 17.81 lakh
|XT Plus
|Rs. 18.61 lakh
|XZ
|Rs. 19.51 lakh
|XZ Plus 6-seater
|Rs. 19.99 lakh
|XZ Plus 6-seater Adventure Persona
|Rs. 20.20 lakh
|XZ Plus
|Rs. 20.35 lakh
|XZ Plus Adventure Persona
|Rs. 20.56 lakh
|XZA
|Rs. 20.76 lakh
|XZA Plus 6-seater
|Rs. 21.25 lakh
|XZA Plus 6-seater Adventure Persona
|Rs. 21.45 lakh
|XZA Plus
|Rs. 21.61 lakh
|XZA Plus Adventure Persona
|Rs. 21.81 lakh
The features on offer on the Tata SUV include an electric panoramic sunroof, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, iRA connected car tech, a semi-digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable driver seat, cooled storage, up to 6 airbags, driving modes, terrain response modes, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, etc.
The Safari’s price list is more diverse, and it’s also available in the ‘Adventure Persona’ version, which sports a few aesthetic differences over the regular model. However, the Alcazar is better equipped, and even though its engines aren’t that powerful, it is a brilliant SUV overall.