Hyundai Alcazar Vs MG Hector Plus – Specifications Comparison

The Hyundai Alcazar is all set to be launched in the Indian market in a week’s time, and will sit between the Creta and Tucson in the Korean automaker’s portfolio

Hyundai recently revealed the Alcazar in its full flesh, with a launch set to take place on June 18, 2021. The Alcazar is basically the three-row version of the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, Creta, which means it will sit atop the latter in Hyundai’s portfolio and directly put up against the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus.

Ahead of its launch, we have put together a detailed specifications comparison between the Alcazar and the MG Hector Plus, take a look –

Dimensions

The exact dimensions of the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar are yet to be revealed, but we do know that the SUV will have a 2760 mm long wheelbase, which is the longest in the segment. In comparison, the MG Hector Plus has a length of 4720 mm, a width of 1835 mm, a height of 1760 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2750 mm.

Car Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Length TBA 4720 mm Width TBA 1835 mm Height TBA 1760 mm Wheelbase 2760 mm 2750 mm

Just like the MG Hector Plus, the Hyundai Alcazar will also be available with both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, with captain seats in the middle row on the former.

Powertrains

Hyundai will offer the Alcazar with two engine options – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 115 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor that generates 159 PS and 192 Nm. Both the engines will be available with a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT.

Car Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Engine 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel 2.0-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 115 PS 170 PS Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

On the other hand, the MG Hector Plus can be had with either 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine rated at 143 PS/240 Nm; a 48V mild-hybrid version of the same powertrain; or an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel motor that produces 170 PS of maximum power, along with 350 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across all the powertrains, while the petrol engine can also be had with an optional DCT as well as a CVT.

Car Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Engine 2.0-litre 4-cyl NA petrol 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo petrol Power 159 PS 143 PS Torque 192 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT, CVT

Features

The Hyundai Alcazar’s equipment list will consist of features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, BlueLink connected-car tech, a Bose premium sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, auto air purifier, front-row seat-back table, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, drive mode select, a second-row wireless charger and much more.

The MG Hector Plus comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a powered tailgate with Smart Swipe feature, 8-colour ambient lighting auto-LED headlamps with DRLs, front and rear LED fog lamps and LED tail lamps, an electric parking brake (DCT only), a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, Hinglish voice commands, an auto-dimming IRVM, and remote control via smartwatch.

Safety

On the safety front, the Hyundai Alcazar will likely get an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, multiple airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Assist Control, a blind view monitor, ABS with EBD, traction control modes and rear disc brakes.

In contrast, the MG Hector Plus comes with ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, Electronic Stability Program, heated ORVMs, Hill Hold Control, rear disc brakes, Traction Control System and more.

Price

Pricing for the Hyundai Alcazar will be announced in India on June 18, 2021. That said, we expect it to carry a premium of around Rs 1 – 1.5 lakh over the Creta. For reference, the five-seat mid-size SUV is currently priced between Rs 9.99 – 17.70 lakh. The MG Hector Plus is currently retailed at a base price of Rs 13.62 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 19.60 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

Comparison Verdict

The Hyundai Alcazar will surely go neck and neck against the MG Hector Plus as far as equipment is concerned, and the former will also benefit from the brand value of its five-seat sibling, the Creta.

It should also be noted that the Hector Plus has a bigger and more powerful diesel engine than the Alcazar, but misses out on an optional automatic transmission for the same. The Hyundai Alcazar, on the other hand, gets a more powerful petrol engine, but the one on the MG Hector Plus is torquier and also offers more transmission options.