Hyundai Alcazar Vs Maruti XL6 – Specs, Features & Price Comparison

Hyundai Alcazar is now finally on sale in the Indian market. The new Hyundai SUV rivals the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV500 in our market. The Alcazar can also serve as an alternative to several MPVs, like Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Marazzo, or Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Here, we compare the specifications, design, features, price, etc, of the Hyundai Alcazar and Maruti XL6, to determine how the two square up against each other.

Hyundai Alcazar Vs Maruti XL6 – Exterior Comparison

The design of Hyundai Alcazar is based on the Creta; it gets similar split LED headlamps, and the side profile is also similar, but of course, with an extended rear end. However, the front grille is different, and the alloy wheels are new as well. The wraparound LED taillights are also different, and the tailgate sports a chrome slat, with “Alcazar” lettering on it.

Maruti XL6 is essentially a premium version of the Ertiga, with a redesigned front end. The XL6 gets sleek LED headlamps, a bold front grille, and a muscular front bumper. The vehicle also gets plenty of crossover-inspired elements, like black plastic cladding all around and faux bash plates under the bumpers.

Dimensions Hyundai Alcazar Maruti XL6 Length 4,500mm 4,445mm Width 1,790mm 1,775mm Height 1,675mm 1,700mm Wheelbase 2,760mm 2,740mm

The Alcazar is bigger in length and width compared to the XL6, but the latter is taller by a small margin. The wheelbase of the Hyundai SUV is also slightly longer than that of the Maruti MPV. Both the vehicles have a good road presence, but the Alcazar looks more imposing on the roads.

Hyundai Alcazar Vs Maruti XL6 – Interior Comparison

Hyundai Alcazar is available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, with a premium cognac brown and black interior theme. The SUV comes loaded with a lot of features as well, like a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable driver seat, voice-operated sunroof, air-purifier (with AQI display), etc.

The Alcazar also gets folding tables behind the front-row seats, one-touch-tumble second-row seats, blind-view monitor, 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charger (first row), driving and traction control modes, connected car tech, etc. The 6-seater version also gets a centre console between the second-row seats, which offers a second wireless smartphone charger.

The cabin of Maruti XL6 isn’t as premium as that of the Alcazar. The interior design is the same as the Ertiga, but with an all-black theme. The equipment on offer includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, brake energy regeneration, an idle start-stop system, etc.

The XL6 only comes in a 6-seat configuration, with captain seats in the middle bench. The second-row seats don’t tumble forward though; they get a one-touch recline and slide feature, which makes accessing the third row slightly tedious.

Hyundai Alcazar Vs Maruti XL6 – Powertrains

Hyundai Alcazar is the more powerful offering of the two, with two engine options available. The first one is a 2.0-litre NA petrol mill, with 159 PS and 191 Nm on tap. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor, which belts out 115 PS and 250 Nm. There are two transmission options available with both engines – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Hyundai Alcazar specifications Engine 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel Max. Power 159 PS 115 PS Max. Torque 191 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

Maruti XL6 has a single engine on offer – a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit. This powerplant generates 105 PS and 138 Nm, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The MPV gets a 12V mild-hybrid system as well, which helps improve the fuel economy.

Maruti XL6 specifications Engine 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol (with SHVS) Max. Power 105 PS Max. Torque 138 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT

Hyundai Alcazar Vs Maruti XL6 – Price

Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs. 16.30 lakh to Rs. 20.14 lakh, while Maruti XL6 is priced from Rs. 9.94 lakh to Rs. 11.73 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Hyundai SUV is much more expensive than the Maruti MPV, but it offers a lot more premium features as well. However, if your budget doesn’t stretch that high, the XL6 is a great option to consider.