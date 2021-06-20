Hyundai Alcazar Variant-Wise Features & Equipment Explained

By
Kshitij Rawat
-
hyundai alcazar-1

Here, we have detailed the different important features available on various trim levels of the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV is available in six trim levels, with 6- and 7-seater configurations available on select trims, taking the total up to 14 variants! For the complete price list, check out the launch article by clicking here.

Here, we take a close look at all the major equipment and features available on the different trims of the newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige MT

The base trim of the Alcazar is brilliantly equipped, offering the following:

  • All-LED exterior lights
  • Follow-me-home headlamps
  • Rear washer and wiper
  • 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines
  • 64-colour ambient lighting
  • Voice-operated panoramic sunroof
  • All power windows
  • Smart key with push-button start/stop
  • Cruise control
  • Climate control
  • Power-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs
  • First-row smartphone wireless charger
  • Second-row console with smartphone wireless charger (6-seater only)
  • AC vents and USB ports for all rows
  • Reading lamps and boot lamp
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Driver seat height adjustment
  • Dual front airbags
  • ABS, EBD, ESC, VSM, TPMS, speed alert
  • Front 2 Airbags
  • Hill-start assist
  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster
  • A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Bluelink connected tech with OTA updates
  • Arkamys sound mood

alcazar

 

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige (O) AT

The Prestige (O) trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Prestige trim:

  • Electric parking brake with auto-hold
  • Air purifier with AQI display
  • Drive mode select (comfort, eco, sport)
  • Traction control modes (snow, sand, mud)
  • Paddle shifters

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum MT

The Platinum trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Prestige trim:

  • A 10.25-inch multi-display digital instrument cluster
  • Electric parking brake with auto-hold
  • Air purifier with AQI display
  • Second-row headrest cushion
  • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat
  • Bose premium audio system
  • 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Puddle lamps
  • Six airbags
  • 360-degree camera
  • Blind view monitor
  • Height-adjustable front seatbelts

hyundai alcazar-4

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) AT

The Platinum (O) trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Platinum trim:

  • Side steps
  • Drive mode select (comfort, eco, sport)
  • Traction control modes (snow, sand, mud)
  • Paddle shifters

Hyundai Alcazar Signature MT

The Signature trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Platinum trim:

  • Ventilated front seats
  • Front parking sensors
  • Optional dual-tone paint

hyundai alcazar sunroof-1

Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) AT

The Signature (O) trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Signature trim:

  • Side steps
  • Drive mode select (comfort, eco, sport)
  • Traction control modes (snow, sand, mud)
  • Paddle shifters

 