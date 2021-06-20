Hyundai Alcazar Variant-Wise Features & Equipment Explained

Here, we have detailed the different important features available on various trim levels of the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV is available in six trim levels, with 6- and 7-seater configurations available on select trims, taking the total up to 14 variants! For the complete price list, check out the launch article by clicking here.
Here, we take a close look at all the major equipment and features available on the different trims of the newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar.
Hyundai Alcazar Prestige MT
The base trim of the Alcazar is brilliantly equipped, offering the following:
- All-LED exterior lights
- Follow-me-home headlamps
- Rear washer and wiper
- 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines
- 64-colour ambient lighting
- Voice-operated panoramic sunroof
- All power windows
- Smart key with push-button start/stop
- Cruise control
- Climate control
- Power-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs
- First-row smartphone wireless charger
- Second-row console with smartphone wireless charger (6-seater only)
- AC vents and USB ports for all rows
- Reading lamps and boot lamp
- Cooled glovebox
- Driver seat height adjustment
- Dual front airbags
- ABS, EBD, ESC, VSM, TPMS, speed alert
- Front 2 Airbags
- Hill-start assist
- 7-inch digital instrument cluster
- A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Bluelink connected tech with OTA updates
- Arkamys sound mood
Hyundai Alcazar Prestige (O) AT
The Prestige (O) trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Prestige trim:
- Electric parking brake with auto-hold
- Air purifier with AQI display
- Drive mode select (comfort, eco, sport)
- Traction control modes (snow, sand, mud)
- Paddle shifters
Hyundai Alcazar Platinum MT
The Platinum trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Prestige trim:
- A 10.25-inch multi-display digital instrument cluster
- Electric parking brake with auto-hold
- Air purifier with AQI display
- Second-row headrest cushion
- 8-way power-adjustable driver seat
- Bose premium audio system
- 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Puddle lamps
- Six airbags
- 360-degree camera
- Blind view monitor
- Height-adjustable front seatbelts
Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) AT
The Platinum (O) trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Platinum trim:
- Side steps
- Drive mode select (comfort, eco, sport)
- Traction control modes (snow, sand, mud)
- Paddle shifters
Hyundai Alcazar Signature MT
The Signature trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Platinum trim:
- Ventilated front seats
- Front parking sensors
- Optional dual-tone paint
Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) AT
The Signature (O) trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Signature trim:
- Side steps
- Drive mode select (comfort, eco, sport)
- Traction control modes (snow, sand, mud)
- Paddle shifters