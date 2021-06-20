Hyundai Alcazar Variant-Wise Features & Equipment Explained

Here, we have detailed the different important features available on various trim levels of the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV is available in six trim levels, with 6- and 7-seater configurations available on select trims, taking the total up to 14 variants! For the complete price list, check out the launch article by clicking here.

Here, we take a close look at all the major equipment and features available on the different trims of the newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige MT

The base trim of the Alcazar is brilliantly equipped, offering the following:

All-LED exterior lights

Follow-me-home headlamps

Rear washer and wiper

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Auto-dimming IRVM

Rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines

64-colour ambient lighting

Voice-operated panoramic sunroof

All power windows

Smart key with push-button start/stop

Cruise control

Climate control

Power-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

First-row smartphone wireless charger

Second-row console with smartphone wireless charger (6-seater only)

AC vents and USB ports for all rows

Reading lamps and boot lamp

Cooled glovebox

Driver seat height adjustment

Dual front airbags

ABS, EBD, ESC, VSM, TPMS, speed alert

Front 2 Airbags

Hill-start assist

7-inch digital instrument cluster

A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Bluelink connected tech with OTA updates

Arkamys sound mood

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige (O) AT

The Prestige (O) trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Prestige trim:

Electric parking brake with auto-hold

Air purifier with AQI display

Drive mode select (comfort, eco, sport)

Traction control modes (snow, sand, mud)

Paddle shifters

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum MT

The Platinum trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Prestige trim:

A 10.25-inch multi-display digital instrument cluster

Electric parking brake with auto-hold

Air purifier with AQI display

Second-row headrest cushion

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Bose premium audio system

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Puddle lamps

Six airbags

360-degree camera

Blind view monitor

Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) AT

The Platinum (O) trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Platinum trim:

Side steps

Drive mode select (comfort, eco, sport)

Traction control modes (snow, sand, mud)

Paddle shifters

Hyundai Alcazar Signature MT

The Signature trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Platinum trim:

Ventilated front seats

Front parking sensors

Optional dual-tone paint

Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) AT

The Signature (O) trim gets the following additions/replacements over the Signature trim: