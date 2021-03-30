Hyundai Alcazar To Use A 150 BHP 2.0L Petrol Engine – Report

Hyundai Alcazar will be unveiled in April and it will go on sale around June this year in India targeting a host of seven-seater SUVs

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has the Alcazar as its next big launch in the domestic market and it follows the introduction of the third generation i20 premium hatchback last year. The Alcazar will make its global premiere in early April before going on sale by the middle of this year.

The South Korean auto major will sell the seven-seater in multiple engine options and according to a recent report emerged on the internet, it will be equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that can also be found under the bonnet of the Tucson and Elantra.

The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 150 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque and is hooked with a six-speed manual as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is offered as an option. It stands in contrary to the speculations that the Alcazar would use the 1.5-litre petrol engine employed in the five-seater Creta.



The Alcazar will be available with six- and seven-seater configurations and had its 3D images were leaked online last week giving us a detailed look into the exterior. It will compete against recently launched MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500 amongst others in the highly competitive premium space.

The report further went on to say that the Hyundai Alcazar could be equipped with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing around 140 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. It will be interesting to see what the Alcazar really holds as it could have high potential.



The three-row SUV will more likely be positioned aggressively in the market against rivals at a price range between Rs. 11.5 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the SUV is based on the well received second generation Creta, and will share the equipment list with it.

It is expected to boast features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink compatibility, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, air purifier, wireless charger, powered front seats, and so on.