Hyundai Alcazar To Likely Make A Strong Impact In 7-Seater SUV Segment

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in six- and seven-seat layouts and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to debut the Alcazar next month in the domestic market. The three-row SUV is based on the successfully running second-generation Creta mid-size SUV and it was initially scheduled to launch a few weeks ago but the return of the health crisis did postpone the plans for the second-largest carmaker in the country.

The Alcazar will be offered in six- and seven-seater configuration and it gets subtle exterior changes compared to the Creta. It will compete against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. Unlike some of its competitors, the Hyundai Alcazar has a long wheelbase and thus more interior space will be liberated along with a large bootspace capacity.

It is expected to make a strong impact in the seven-seater SUV space and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. In the Creta, the former kicks out a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the latter generates 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both six-speed manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer.

The Alcazar will have a premium interior featuring a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, BlueLink in-car connective technology, steering mounted controls, wireless charging facility, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop and so on.

The equipment list of the Hyundai Alcazar also boasts central armrest with cupholders in the middle row six-seater version, six airbags, slew of assistive and safety technologies, a longer rear overhang with a prominent quarter glass, redesigned front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels and so on.

The competition in the seven-seater SUV segment will only increase in the coming years as more manufacturers are eyeing a sweet spot and the Alcazar will more likely help in Hyundai Motor Group maintaining its stand as the largest seller of SUVs in the country into the near future.