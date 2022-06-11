Hyundai Alcazar To Be More Affordable, New Base Variants Coming Soon

Hyundai Alcazar will soon get a few new entry-level variants, as revealed by RTO documents, which should help the SUV be more competitive

Hyundai Alcazar was launched in India back in June last year. Although it was based on Creta, Alcazar’s sales never reached the same level of success as it, and one of the reasons for that was the high price tag of the three-row SUV. Well, it now seems like Hyundai is planning to make the Alcazar a little more affordable.

RTO documents reveal that Hyundai is planning to add new entry-level variants to the Alcazar range. The 2.0L petrol version will get a new Prestige Executive (7-seater) variant, while the 1.5L diesel version will get Prestige Executive (6- and 7-seater) and Prestige Opt Executive (7-seater) variants.

It should be noted that a lot of carmakers have been eliminating a few features and equipment from some of their cars in recent times, due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. This could also be a reason for adding new entry-level variants to the Alcazar range. That said, the lowered prices will surely be beneficial for the SUV, as it is currently undercut by all its direct rivals.

Hyundai Alcazar is currently available with plenty of standard features, including all-LED exterior lighting, panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), BlueLink connected car tech, cruise control, traction control, rear parking camera, TPMS, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cooled glovebox, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), etc.

The new variants will likely lose a few of the above-mentioned features. Mechanically, there won’t be any changes to the SUV overall; it will continue to be available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol unit, capable of generating 159 PS and 191 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel mill, with 115 PS and 250 Nm on tap.

The SUV offers two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic – with both engines. Currently, Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs. 16.44 lakh to Rs. 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its closest competitors in the Indian market include MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.