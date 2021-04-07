Hyundai Alcazar SUV Global Debut Today In India

Hyundai Alcazar will go on sale next month in India and it will be offered with six- and seven-seater configurations across two engine choices

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will be hosting the global premiere of the Alcazar today and it will be offered in six- and seven-seater options. The South Korean auto major introduced a number of new vehicles over the last one year or so including the second-gen Creta and the all-new i20. The SUV lineup will be strengthened with the showroom debut of the Alcazar next month in the domestic market.

The Hyundai Alcazar will compete against recently launched MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari, as they followed the same path of being bigger versions of their respective mid-size five-seaters, along with Mahindra XUV500. Based on the same platform as the Creta, the three-row SUV will be offered with a long features list and a couple of engine choices to lure in customers.

As for the performance, the Hyundai Alcazar will be equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 159 PS and 192 Nm. A 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel will also be employed, developing around 115 PS and 250 Nm as in the Creta but it will be tuned for better initial power delivery as the seven-seater will be heavier than its mid-size SUV sibling.

The Alcazar adopts the same Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy with a split headlamp cluster, a prominent front grille and busy bumper section. It is longer overall than the Creta courtesy of the longer rear overhang boasting a prominent quarter glass. The longer rear door should avail for easy in and out of the third row passengers.

To give a chauffeur driven experience, the six-seater configuration with captain seating arrangement in the second row has central arrest and cup holder. The interior of the Hyundai Alcazar remains identical to the Creta with a large landscape-oriented 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system sitting in the middle proving access to BlueLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The equipment list comprises panoramic sunroof, push button engine start/stop, cruise control, automatic climate control, wireless charging facility, powered front seats, steering wheel with mounted controls, a large multi-info display, six airbags, ESC, TPMS, and a lot more pertaining to comfort, convenience and safety.