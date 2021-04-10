Hyundai Alcazar SUV – 7 Things You Should Know About It

Check out our list of the top seven things you should know about the Alcazar, Hyundai’s upcoming three-row SUV for India

Hyundai is planning to introduce a new SUV in the Indian market in the coming weeks, named Alcazar. This upcoming SUV was officially unveiled recently, and upon launch, it will expand the South Korean manufacturer’s already impressive range of SUVs in India. In recent times, a lot of buyers are showing interest in 6/7-seater SUVs, and Hyundai is hoping to grab a piece of that pie as well.

Although a lot of info has been revealed about the Alcazar, Hyundai has been tight-lipped a lot of other stuff. Here, we have listed the top seven things that you should know about the soon-to-launch Hyundai Alcazar.

1. Changes to the exterior design over Creta

As many would know, Hyundai Alcazar shares its platform with the second-generation Creta, reworked slightly to accommodate the additional seats. Although a major portion of the design is the same, there are a few visual changes on the Alcazar to differentiate it from its 5-seater sibling. The front fascia features a restyled grille and bumper, while at the rear, we see new taillights and a slightly redesigned tailgate. The side profile is much longer, and the Alcazar also gets new 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels.

2. Longest wheelbase in the segment

The Alcazar has a 2,760mm long wheelbase, which is 150mm longer than that of the Creta. Interestingly, the wheelbase of this upcoming three-row Hyundai SUV is longer than the new Tata Safari (2,741mm long wheelbase) and Mahindra XUV500 (2,700mm long wheelbase) as well.

Not only does this give the Alcazar a good road presence, but it liberates a lot of interior space as well. That said, the last row is still best used for seating children, as we stated in our first drive impression.

3. Available in 6- and 7-seat configuration

Hyundai hasn’t officially revealed the interior of the Alcazar yet, but it has been confirmed that the SUV will be offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. The 6-seat version will have two captain seats in the second row, while the 7-seat version will get regular bench seats instead. Also, the ingress/egress into the third row is quite easy, thanks to the side-steps and the one-touch-tumble feature on the second-row seats.

4. Panoramic sunroof and 360-degree camera

Hyundai has added a massive panoramic sunroof to the Alcazar, just like on the Creta. This adds a premium feel to the vehicle, and we’re sure many buyers would love this feature. Apart from that, 360-degree camera will also be available on the Alcazar, which would make it slightly easier to manoeuvre the vehicle in tight spaces. There are plenty of other premium features available on the Alcazar, which we can’t reveal yet.

5. Engine and performance

For the Alcazar, Hyundai has ditched the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines, in favour of a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor. This is the same engine as the Elantra and Tucson, but has been reworked slightly and develops 159 PS and 192 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively.

The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine from the Creta is on offer as well, but tweaked slightly for the Alcazar. There will be two transmission options on offer on both the engines – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox – which will send power exclusively to the front wheels.

6. Good handling package

Despite the bigger dimensions and added weight, the handling of the Alcazar is rather impressive. The body roll is well contained, and thanks to disc brakes on all wheels, the braking response is also very nice. The steering offers a decent amount of feel and feedback as well, which adds to the overall driving pleasure.

7. Expected price and rivals

Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced from Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom), and its closest rivals in the Indian market will be the new Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV500. However, at those prices, it could also be an alternative to a few MPVs, like Maruti Ertiga/XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, and even Toyota Innova Crysta.