Hyundai Alcazar Spied Testing In India – CNG Version Coming Soon?

Hyundai Alcazar was recently spied testing on Indian roads, giving rise to speculations that it will get a CNG powertrain option soon

Hyundai and its sister company Kia seem to be planning to launch a slew of CNG-powered vehicles in the Indian market. Recently, Kia Sonet and Carens were spied undergoing road testing with a CNG kit, and now a test model Hyundai Alcazar has been spied with emissions-testing equipment, which is likely testing a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Hyundai Alcazar is available with two engine options in the Indian market – a 2.0-litre NA petrol unit and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit. Both powerplants are available with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The CNG kit will likely be added to the petrol engine (with manual gearbox) on select trim levels.

With the prices of petrol and diesel continuing to rise in India, the demand for affordable mobility has pushed people towards CNG-powered cars in recent years. Therefore, it seems like a smart choice for Hyundai to expand its CNG range in our market. The manufacturer already offers CNG powertrain option on three models – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura.

Kia has no CNG models in its lineup currently. Interestingly, its upcoming CNG powertrains seem to be based on turbocharged petrol engines, not naturally aspirated ones, as revealed by spy pictures. While we can’t confirm the specs at the moment, this should mean that the power output should be impressive.

Hyundai Venue is also expected to get a CNG powertrain option as well, which will likely be the same one that will power the upcoming Kia Sonet CNG – a 1.0L turbocharged bi-fuel engine. It will likely be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, but we’re not sure yet. We’re hoping for more details to be available very soon.

Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a three-row version of Creta, available in six- and seven-seat configurations, with a lot more features and equipment on offer as well. Priced from Rs. 16.34 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), it competes with the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700.