Hyundai Alcazar Six-Seater Base Petrol Discontinued In India

Hyundai Alcazar six-seater base petrol is no more and currently, the Prestige seven-seater petrol MT is the entry-level trim

Hyundai Motor India Limited has discontinued the entry-level six-seater petrol version of the Alcazar, and the SUV has been on sale since earlier this year. The base Prestige manual can now be had only with a seven-seater configuration. The six-seater was retailed with a manual gearbox as standard while it could be chosen from the Prestige (O) trim as well with an automatic transmission.

The Alcazar competes against three-row SUVs like MG Hector Plus derived from Hector, Tata Safari derived from Harrier and the recently launched Mahindra XUV700. The three-row SUV can also be bought with the Platinum and Signature grades and the respective variants with an automatic transmission is offered in Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims.

The Hyundai Alcazar is currently priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh for the base Prestige seven-seater petrol MT and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.99 lakh for the Signature (O) six-seater petrol AT dual-tone (both prices, ex-showroom). The SUV derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine used in the Elantra and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine from the Creta.

The former develops a maximum power output of 159 PS and 191 Nm of peak torque while the latter continues to produce 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both the powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and as an option, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit can be chosen. The Alcazar is essentially a slightly bigger version of the Creta with visual differences.

The Hyundai Alcazar Premium variant comes with features such as side and curtain airbags, around view monitor, height-adjustable front seatbelts, puddle lamps with logo projection, a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, piano black inserts, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, EPB (Electronic Parking Brake) with auto-hold function, Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, Bose audio system with eight speakers, etc.

The range-topping Signature trim gains front parking sensors, blackened ORVMs, matte black roof rails, black shark fin antenna, and black rear spoiler in the dual-tone variant along with ventilated front seats and a host of other safety, entertainment, connective and assistive features.