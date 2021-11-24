Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) Petrol AT 7-Seater Launched In India

Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) petrol AT with a seven-seater configuration sits at the top of the range with a host of premium features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) appears to have silently launched a new variant of the Alcazar following the discontinuation of the entry-level six-seater petrol variant recently. The new Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) seven-seater petrol version equipped with an automatic gearbox now sits at the top of the range and is priced at Rs. 24.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

It is powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that can also be found in the Elantra and it generates a maximum power output of 159 PS and 192 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in this particular variant. The Signature (O) trim is feature-packed and it gets a host of premium equipment.

It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a fully-digital instrument console, a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 360-degree camera, leather seat upholstery, wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front seats, side footsteps, multiple drive modes (Comfort, Eco and Sport).

The features list also comes with an automatic climate control system, traction control modes like Snow, Sand, Mud, a large panoramic sunroof, EPB (Electric Parking Brake), power-adjustable driver seat, blind view monitoring, eight-speaker Bose audio, air purifier, etc. The Alcazar has been well received in the domestic market since its debut earlier this year.

It competes against MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari in the three-row midsize SUV segment. The Alcazar can also be bought with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine generating a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is hooked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option.

The gasoline mill in the Hyundai Alcazar is claimed to offer a fuel economy of 14.5 kmpl in its manual trim and 14.2 kmpl in the AT variant. The diesel motor has a certified fuel efficiency of 20.4 kmpl in the manual and 18.1 kmpl in the automatic trim. Hyundai’s sister brand Kia will launch the three-row Carens UV next in India.