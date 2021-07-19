Hyundai Alcazar Reaches 11,000 Bookings In Just A Month

Hyundai Alcazar beat Tata Safari, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass in the sales table for the month of June 2021 as well

A few weeks ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Alcazar in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Alcazar is sold in six- and seven-seater configurations depending on the variants chosen and is based on the highly successful Creta.

The Alcazar appears to have received a good initial response from customers as the reservations have crossed 11,000 in just a month and 63 per cent of the total bookings are for the diesel trims. The three-row SUV is based on the same platform as the Creta and it has several design similarities but Hyundai has incorporated some styling updated to differentiate both of them.

The SUV is also packed with a host of impressive features right from the base grade. The Alcazar derives power from one petrol and one diesel engine option. The former can also be found in the Elantra and is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 159 PS and 191 Nm of peak torque while the latter delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm, and is the same unit from the Creta.

Both the powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is retailed as an option. In the month of June 2021, the Hyundai Alcazar saw a total despatch of 3,103 units and in the previous month, 1,360 units were rolled out to the dealerships.

In comparison, the Alcazar endured a Month-on-Month sales growth of 128 per cent. The Alcazar competes primarily against three-row SUVs derived from mid-size SUVs like MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. It beat Tata Safari, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass last month and it will be interesting to see its sales numbers in July 2021.

The features list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Hyundai’s BlueLink, fully-digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, push-button start/stop, 360-degree camera, layered dashboard, six airbags, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging facility and so on.