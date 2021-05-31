Hyundai Alcazar New Promo Released Ahead Of Launch In June

Hyundai Alcazar will be sold with a 2.0-litre petrol producing 159 PS and 1.5-litre diesel developing around 115 PS with six-speed MT and AT options

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today showcased the upcoming Alcazar at the picturesque Alila Fort, Bishangarh. It will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and its technical specifications have also been revealed. It is scheduled to go on sale next month in India and will rival Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

Speaking on the unveil S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With a deep-rooted understanding of our customer’s aspirations, our R&D Centre has invested countless man-hours to ensure every aspect of Hyundai ALCAZAR exudes magnificence. And combined with our premium and superior manufacturing capabilities & rich heritage of ‘Make in India’, we have crafted the perfect masterpiece of grandeur.”

The second-largest carmaker in the country says the Alcazar ‘resonates the grandeur and magnificence of places and castles’ and is based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the brand globally. It is built on 75.6 per cent advanced and high-strength steel. For better handling and stability, ring structure in the engine room, B- and D-pillars are used.

Hyundai boasts the Alcazar of having ‘rugged elegance and superior durability’ and is crafted in an Industry 4.0 enabled shop floor. More than 3 lakh executive man-hours were spent on the project and multiple electric tools captured over two Lakh points per day and additional ED bath Anode cell for superior looks.

In addition over 12 billion data points collected annually were used by more than 100 data scientists on the shop floor to deliver ‘regal’ levels of quality. The three-row SUV features segment-first second-row console armrest and best-in-class wheelbase length as well as sliding seats to offer versatile legroom.



Moreover, the driveshaft was said to be fine-tuned for damping to ensure acceleration noise linearity is achieved. It comes with floor area structural adhesive and the use of foam in BIW to reduce structural booming for a quiet and pleasant cabin experience. The Alcazar derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder BSVI compliant petrol engine as in the Elantra.

It develops 159 PS maximum power and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in less than 10 seconds while the 1.5-litre four-pot oil-burner kicks out 115 PS, Both the engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The AT helps in attaining ‘superior performance and fuel economy’ according to the brand.

It gets a flat torque converter for reduces losses during acceleration and ball bearings are used to reduce drag and optimise oil pump capacity. The final gear ration of six-speed MT in the diesel has been claimed to be optimised for superior performance and it also features a triple cone synchro and TGS lever stopper for superior shift quality.

It also comes with hydraulic rebound stopper in the front strut for better rebound control and plush ride and there are three driving modes available: Eco, City and Sport modes. The Alcazar was tested on 15 drive tracks, surface and weather conditions, and is manufactured using 89 per cent Green Energy at the brand’s production base in Irungattukottai, Tamil Nadu.