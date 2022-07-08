Hyundai Alcazar New Base Variant Priced At Rs. 15.89 – Feature Details

The Kia Carens-rivalling Hyundai Alcazar is available in both, 6 as well as 7 seat configurations

Hyundai recently updated the Alcazar line-up in India and has now introduced a new base variant of the Alcazar SUV. Called the Prestige Executive, this new base variant is priced from Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is around Rs 55,000 more affordable than the Prestige.

The Prestige Executive does miss out on a few features but does offer supreme VFM to the buyers. Having said this, here are all the details that you should know about this new base variant of the Hyundai Alcazar.

For starters, the new Hyundai Alcazar base variant now gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the larger 10.25-inch unit. The new infotainment system gets features like wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Other features include a six-speaker sound system, voice command, manual day/night ORVM, LED MFR headlamps, LED DRLs, full LED tail lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch instrument console, front armrest, and a sliding sun visor.

On the safety front, this new base variant gets ABS, EBD, dual airbags, immobilizer, central locking, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, seatbelt pre-tensioner and reminder, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing auto door unlock, rear defogger, auto light control, follow me home, child seat ISOFIX mounts, rear disc brakes, ESC, VSM, HAC, tyre pressure monitoring system and LED MFR for lamps.

The Prestige Exe AT also gets some more features that include paddle shifters, an electric parking brake, an armrest integrated Air purifier, Drive mode select, traction control modes and a console armrest with black stitch.

No changes have been made to the powertrain and the Alcazar continues to be offered with two powertrain options – a 2.0L MPI petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit. While the petrol unit makes 158 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque, the diesel on the other hand churns out 113 bhp and 250 Nm. Both these engines are available either with a 6-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox.