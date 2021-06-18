Hyundai Alcazar Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 16.30 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar is offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the much-awaited Alcazar in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum and Platinum (O) grades spread across 14 trims, the Hyundai Alcazar comes in an expansive range targeting a wide range of customers.

The Hyundai Alcazar competes against Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus and it has notable advantages compared to them. With 2,760 mm wheelbase, it has the longest wheelbase in its class while the bootspace capacity is rated at 180 litres when all seats are up and is also the largest in its segment giving the Alcazar better practicality over its rivals.

The Alcazar can be had as either a six- or a seven-seater. The middle row gets the one-touch tip and tumble function for the easy ingress and egress of the occupants to the third row. In addition, it also gets a separately mounted cup holder for the middle row occupants in the six-seater config with the captain seating arrangement.



S.No Hyundai Alcazar Variants Prices (Ex-Show) 1. Prestige 7-seater MT Petrol Rs. 16.30 Lakh 2. Prestige 6-seater MT Petrol Rs. 16.45 Lakh 3. Prestige 7-seater MT Diesel Rs. 16.53 Lakh 4. Prestige 6-seater MT Diesel Rs. 16.68 Lakh 5. Prestige 6-seater (O) AT Petrol Rs. 17.93 Lakh 6. Prestige 7-seater (O) AT Diesel Rs. 18.01 Lakh 7. Platinum 7-seater MT Petrol Rs. 18.22 Lakh 8. Platinum 7-seater MT Diesel Rs. 18.45 Lakh 9. Platinum 6-seater (O) AT Petrol Rs. 19.55 Lakh 10. Platinum 6-seater (O) AT Diesel Rs. 19.78 Lakh 11. Signature 6-seater MT Petrol Rs. 18.70 Lakh 12. Signature 6-seater MT Diesel Rs. 18.93 Lakh 13. Signature 6-seater (O) AT Petrol Rs. 19.84 Lakh 14. Signature 6-seater (O) AT Diesel Rs. 19.99 Lakh

Alongside, the front seatback also features trays that can be used to keep items like tablets and phones on the go. It is based on the same platform as the Creta but has bigger proportions to accommodate the third-row seats. To give it a differentiation, Hyundai has given some subtle exterior updates including the redesigned front grille, new grille inserts, newly designed alloy wheels, updated tail lamps and bumpers.

More noticeable, the rear gets a chrome strip connecting the LED tail lamps with ALCAZAR written on it. The Hyundai Alcazar has been made available in two engine options: a 2.0-litre MPi four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre U2 four-cylinder diesel unit. The former churns out a maximum power output of 159 PS and 192 Nm as in the Elantra while the latter generates 115 PS and 250 Nm in a similar fashion to the Creta.

Both the powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit comes as an option. The Alcazar is retailed in six different colours namely Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Taiga Brown, Starry Night, Phantom Black and Polar White while the cabin gets the dual-tone Cognac Brown shade.

Just as the Creta, the Hyundai Alcazar is loaded with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, BlueLink in-car connective features, OTA updates, a large digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, air purifier, eight-speaker Bose audio, eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, 64-colour ambient lighting, steering mounted controls, voice recognition and a lot more.