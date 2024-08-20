Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Officially Launch In India On Sep 9

The 2025 Hyundai Alcazar facelift will get several updates to both its interior and exterior while retaining the same powertrain options

Hyundai is preparing to roll out several new models in India over the next year or so. The refreshed Creta, launched earlier this year, has been well received by customers. The Alcazar is also slated for a mid-life update and it will be officially launched on September 9, 2024. The updated version of the Alcazar has been spotted undergoing public road testing multiple times.

The refreshed Hyundai Alcazar will retain its six- and seven-seater configurations. Key updates will target both the interior and exterior, reflecting Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, much like the Creta. Spy shots have revealed that the new Alcazar will also sport newly designed swirl-type alloy wheels.

The 2025 Hyundai Alcazar will boast a redesigned front grille and headlamps with new LED DRLs drawing inspiration from the Creta. The latest spy pictures also reveal a side profile adorned with new creases and skid plates. The updated SUV will also feature new front and rear bumpers, along with connected LED tail lamps, adding a fresh touch to its appearance.

It will distinguish itself from the Creta with a range of new features. Inside, it will offer a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, and ventilated front seats. Other key features include Level 2 ADAS with over 20 features, a 360-degree camera unit, automatic climate control, and a dual-pane sunroof.

The Hyundai Alcazar is currently priced between Rs. 16.80 lakh and Rs. 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With the facelift on the horizon, a slight price hike is expected. The refreshed Alcazar will remain a competitor against the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 700, and Mahindra Scorpio. This segment is all set for considerable activity in the coming years, with several new models expected to debut.

In terms of performance, the Alcazar will retain its 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, producing 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque, alongside a 1.5L turbo petrol engine that delivers 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices will include a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.