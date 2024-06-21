Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied Testing Again With New Details

Built on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta, the Alcazar Facelift has been caught testing in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The 2024 Alcazar will receive a revised front fascia and dual-tone alloy wheels

Hyundai is rigorously testing its upcoming Alcazar Facelift on Indian roads and will launch the SUV in the coming months. A video surfacing online has revealed the front fascia of the three-row SUV and some other key details. Here are the complete details.

The spy video suggests that the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift will receive a whole new look as compared to the Creta. Starting with the front, the SUV has been spotted with newly designed LED DRLs that are connected via a light bar, a split LED headlamp setup, a revised front bumper and a larger all-black grille with horizontal slats.

In addition, the Alcazar Facelift will sport newly-patterned dual-tone alloy wheels, enhancing the side profile. Coming to the rear, the Hyundai Alcazar 2024 is expected to receive changes, such as revised LED tail lamps connected via an LED element, however, the rear profile is not visible in the recent spy video.

In terms of features, the Alcazar will likely come equipped with a dual 10.25-inch display, one for an infotainment system and another for an instrument panel. Some key interior features will include a 360-degree surround camera, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seats and a panoramic sunroof. Like the recently launched Creta Facelift, the Alcazar 2024 will also sport Level-2 ADAS features for enhanced safety.

Under the hood, the Alcazar Facelift is expected to remain unchanged. The updated SUV will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre GDI turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. The turbo-petrol unit produces 158 bhp of peak power and 253 Nm of max torque, while the diesel unit generates 115 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT automatic and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Currently, the Hyundai Alcazar price in India starts from Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Given the design updates and new features, we expect the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift to be slightly more expensive than its current model.