Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

The new Hyundai Alcazar takes plenty of design inspiration from the latest Creta while new features have also been added to the lineup

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today launched the facelifted Alcazar in India for a starting price of Rs. 14.99 lakh for the base petrol turbo Executive variant and the diesel entry-level Executive trim costs Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Offered in six- and seven-seater configurations, the new Hyundai Alcazar gets an assortment of revisions inside and out, more in line with the latest Creta, which received a big update earlier this year.

Compared to the old model, the new Hyundai Alcazar gains a longer and taller stance with the presence of a redesigned front fascia boasting new quad-beam LED headlights and new H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights along with a revised bonnet, more prominent front bumper and skid plate, and a new dark chrome finish to the front grille.

Other exterior highlights are a set of newly designed 18-inch diamond cut wheels, new black cladding, new bridge-type roof rail along with a new rear design featuring a new spoiler with integrated stop lamp, reworked bumper and skid plate, new connected LED taillights and new LED turn signal with sequential function. It measures a length of 4,560 mm, a width of 1,800 mm, a height of 1,710 mm (with roof rails) and a wheelbase of 2,760 mm.

Commenting on the new launch, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are committed to enhancing customer experience through our diverse and versatile products. We remain dedicated to listening to the changing customer needs while continuously evolving to exceed their expectations. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is a testament to this commitment. We are excited to launch the Intelligent, Versatile and Intense SUV that will further elevate grandness, comfort & convenience in the SUV segment. We are confident that the SUV will offer unique value propositions to our customers.”

In comparison, the new Alcazar is 60 mm longer, 10 mm narrower and 35 mm taller while retaining the same wheelbase length. The cabin is equipped with a two-tone noble brown and haze navy colour theme. The 6-seater variant is available with ventilated captain seats in the second row. The captain seats with folding armrest makes easy passage to the third row.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Performance Specifications Engine 1.5L Turbo Petrol/1.5L Diesel Power 160 PS/116 PS Torque 253 Nm/250 Nm Gearbox Six-Speed MT & DCT/ Six-Speed MT & AT Mileage 17.5 kmpl & 18 kmpl/20.4 kmpl & 18.1 kmpl

The 7-seater variant offers a seat tumble mechanism for easy ingress/egress to the third row. It also gets thigh cushion extension, 1st & 2nd row ventilated seats, power walk-in device, wing type headrest, driver power seat memory function, 8-way power driver and 8-way power passenger seat, a new Digital Key with NFC and so on.

With a simple touch of their smartphone or smartwatch against the door handle, customers

can effortlessly lock and unlock the SUV. The user can simply place the smartphone/smartwatch on the front wireless charger pad to further start the vehicle. The technology also allows the customer to drive and share the Digital Key with upto 3 different users or up to 7 linked devices at a time.

The equipment list also boasts over 70+ Bluelink connected car features along with smartwatch and smartphone connectivity, 270+ embedded VR commands, catering to diverse user preferences with Hinglish and 135 Hindi voice commands and 10 ambient sounds of nature: Lively forest, On a sailing Ship, City at dawn, Outer space Communication, Rainy Day, Moment of meditation, Harbingers of spring, A summer night’s rest, Autumn sentiments and Warmth in winter.

It features an integrated 10.25-inch HD infotainment and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, in-built music streaming application JioSaavn (with one-year complimentary subscription), navigation along with multi-language Ul display (10 regional & 2 international languages), dual-zone climate control with touch type AC control panel and ambient lighting, rain sensing wipers, 8-speaker Bose audio, Voice enabled panoramic sunroof, 1st and 2nd row wireless charger, magnetic pad, six airbags as standard, etc.

With no mechanical changes, the familiar 1.5L T-GDi petrol engine delivers 160 PS and 253 Nm while the 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel kicks out 116 PS and 250 Nm. The former is paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT while the latter is linked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT. It also gets three drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport) and as many traction modes (Snow, Mud, and Sand), paddle shifting function and Idle Stop and Go (ISG) tech.

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is loaded with over 70 safety features including Hyundai’s

SmartSense Level 2 ADAS suite comprising adaptive cruise control, Surround View Monitor

(SVM), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), Forward Collison Warning & Avoidance Assist, Lane

Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning and others.

The chassis is made of extensive use of advanced high-strength steel and hot stamping along with structural reinforcements. The SUV comes with standard 40 safety features including six airbags, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all four disc brakes and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline). Additionally, buyers will also gain a Digital Key, Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, Rain-sensing wipers and Electro Chromic inside rearview mirror.

Available in a total of four variants namely Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature, the new Hyundai Alcazar can be had in nine colour schemes (8 single and 1 dual tone). The mono-tone shades are the new Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black and Atlas White along with the Atlas White with Black Roof two-tone shade.

To ensure peace of mind, Hyundai provides 3 3-year or unlimited km warranty and Road Side Assistance (RSA) along with up to 5 years repair package and up to 5 years periodic maintenance package. Additionally, customers can avail up to 7 years of extended warranty options and a long list of 46 accessories is also available.