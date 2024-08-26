Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Interior Revealed – Colours, Features, Engine & Gearbox

Hyundai Alcazar facelift will go on sale on Sep 9 and gets a dual-tone interior; will continue with 1.5L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) revealed the exterior images of the facelifted Alcazar last week and now the interior pictures are out. Its official bookings have commenced as well at authorised dealerships present across the country and online. The SUV will continue to be offered in six and seven-seater configurations and it will go on sale on September 9, 2024 in India.

The second largest car producer in the country has also revealed that the six-seater variant with a middle-row captain seat arrangement will be available only in the top-end trims. The new Hyundai Alcazar will be retailed in four grades namely Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature as before while the engine and transmissions will also be carried over.

The 2025 Hyundai Alcazar stays put with the 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque while the sole 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine develops 116 PS and 250 Nm. As for the transmissions, a six-speed manual, a six-speed AT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit will be offered.

The updated Alcazar gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior taking plenty of inspiration from the latest Creta midsize SUV. The images of the interior have confirmed a dual-tone brown and black theme along with a twin-screen layout and features that are borrowed from the Creta. Hyundai has also revealed that the SUV will be sold in a total of seven paint schemes. Of which, the Robust Emerald Pearl is new.

The other colour options are Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night and Titan Grey Matte. The petrol MT and diesel MT will be available in three variants: Executive 7S, Platinum 7S and Prestige 7S. The petrol AT and diesel AT, on the other hand, can be bought in four trims Platinum 6S, Platinum 7S, Signature 6S and Signature 7S.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift’s six-seater variant can be purchased only with the top two trims and automatic transmissions. The cabin gains new features and technologies including a Level 2 ADAS system along with the passenger seat walk-in function, ventilated seats, multiple armrests, adjustable headrests, leather seat upholstery, rear AC vents and charging ports, wireless charger, auto AC, cooled glovebox and more.