Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Caught Testing Again – New Design Details

Expected to go on sale around the festive season 2024, the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift has been spotted on a flatbed truck this time around

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is currently working on the mid-life facelift of the Alcazar. After revamping its best-seller, the Creta, it’s time for the mid-size SUV’s 7-seater version to get an update in terms of design as well as features on offer.

Earlier, the launch was speculated around mid-2024, however, due to the unsold inventory of the current model, the Alcazar Facelift market debut has been postponed to the festive season i.e. around October-November 2024. While the test mule of the 3-row SUV has already been spotted multiple times on the Indian tarmac, the latest spy shots come straight from a flatbed truck and reveal some new information about its design.

To begin with, we all know that the Alcazar Facelift’s design will be inspired by the Creta, but we can spot a few differences such as a new pattern for the front grille which also seems a bit larger and there could be some changes to the DRLs as compared to the Creta. In addition to this, the new set of alloy wheels can also be spotted in the latest spy shots and these seem to be 18-inch units. The fully camouflaged test prototype can also be seen sporting an ADAS radar confirming that the facelift model will get a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Inside the cabin, the new dashboard from the Creta Facelift could be carried forward to the updated Alcazar along with new features on board such as dual 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control system, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and more. Besides this, the colour theme and upholstery will be new in interest of a refreshed appeal. Although the cabin space and seating layout will remain as it is.

The updated Alcazar will remain mechanically unchanged. The familiar 1.5 litre CRDi diesel engine putting out 115 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic will continue to power the Alcazar. Along with this, the 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine producing 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque will be a part of the package.

In terms of pricing, expect a minor hike across the Hyundai Alcazar line-up. The 7-seater SUV rivals the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 in the Indian market.