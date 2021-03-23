Hyundai Alcazar Design Sketch Revealed, Global Debut On 7th April

Hyundai Alcazar will make its global debut on April 7 and it will likely carry a premium of around Rs. 1.5 lakh compared to the Creta

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will be hosting the global premiere of the Alcazar soon ahead of its domestic market launch around the middle of this year. The seven-seater will be positioned above the Creta in the lineup and it will compete against MG Hector Plus, the new Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500 among a crop of other three-row premium SUVs.

The Alcazar is based on the same platform as the mid-size SUV segment-leading Hyundai Creta and it has several similarities with it. The South Korean auto major has today released the first official design sketch of the Alcazar and it shows the exterior changes that have been incorporated to accommodate the third-row seats and the resultant updates to the rear.

The three-row SUV will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and it comes with notable design changes compared to the second generation Creta. While the design sketches could have exaggerated the styling details, some of the key differences can be clearly seen. It gets newly designed alloy wheels resembling that of the Hyundai ix25 while the side character lines and rectangular wheel arches are identical to its five-seater siblings.

The rear doors have been made longer for ingress and egress of the passengers to the third row and the overall length has also been increased compared to the Creta. The redesigned rear comprises C-shaped LED tail lamps, an updated rear bumper and a more upright tailgate structure with an integrated spoiler, a high-mounted stop lamp and a shark fin antenna.

The lower side cladding reminisces that of that Creta as well. The interior sketch shows the presence of a cup holder and central armrest for the middle row occupants and the rear gets a bench seat setup. In a similar fashion to the Creta, it will likely continue to be equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The cabin will have brown coloured seats, vertical AC vents on the edges of the dashboard, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with BlueLink in-car connective features, wireless charging facility, panoramic sunroof, air purifier, multi-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel with mounted controls, chrome trims, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and a lot more.