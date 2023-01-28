Hyundai Alcazar Delivers On Its Promises With A Compelling Package

Hyundai Alcazar comes with a long list of premium features and technologies while being practical and boasting good performance characteristics

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Alcazar in the domestic market midway through 2021 and it builds on the success of its sibling, the Creta. The Alcazar gets a number of visual updates to differentiate itself from the Creta, ensuring an upmarket vibe and more importantly, a mature yet aggressive road presence.

The Hyundai Alcazar is offered in an expansive range (Signature, Prestige and Platinum grades) and is currently priced between Rs. 16.10 lakh and Rs. 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It also has a practical bootspace having a volume of 180 litres when all seats are positioned up. The midsize SUV can be bought in six- or seven-seater configuration.

It gets a separately mounted cup holder for the middle-row occupants in the former with captain seats. The premium cabin comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Bose premium audio with eight speakers, Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display, front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder, side footstep, rear window sunshade and front row sliding sun visor.

The interior of the Hyundai Alcazar is feature rich as well as practical with a wheelbase length of 2,760 mm. The equipment list comprises a number of features and technologies pertaining to comfort, convenience, entertainment, security and safety. Some of the highlights are voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof and second row one-touch tip and tumble seats (captain and 60:40 split seats) to further up its practicality quotient.

It also comes with three drive modes namely Eco, Sport and Comfort and based on the surface conditions and requirements of the driver, each mode can be chosen as the Snow, Sand and Mud traction modes also come in handy. The second largest car producer in the country also offers 64-colour ambient lighting function, an eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, BlueLink connectivity with several in-car connected features, and puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection.

Hyundai Alcazar is available with four powertrain and gearbox options that include a 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine and the familiar 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine with options of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The sole petrol engine has good performance characteristics and it develops a maximum power output of 159 PS and 192 Nm of peak torque.

In its MT specification, the SUV is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds as the gasoline mill enables spirited driving. The four-cylinder diesel unit is for the ones wanting to have a fuel-efficient yet torquey powertrain and can munch miles with ease.