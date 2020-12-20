According to speculations, Hyundai will likely name the seven-seat version of the Creta ‘Alcazar’, which was trademarked by the Korean manufacturer earlier this year

The Hyundai Creta received a generational update earlier this year, and the new mid-size SUV is based on a new platform that is capable to to be used for slightly bigger vehicles as well. Hence, Hyundai is planning to make use of it, and is currently working on launching a 7-seat version of the Creta in India next year.

While Hyundai is yet to confirm a proper launch timeline and details of the seven-seat SUV, we have put together a list of the top 5 things that you should know about the ucoming Hyundai Alcazar, take a look –

1. Exterior

We expect the seven-seat SUV to get a slightly updated front grille, flatter roof towards the back, an additional rear quarter, a redesigned C-pillar as well as a larger rear overhang as compared to the five-seat Creta. In addition, test mules suggest that the three-row SUV will be getting redesigned tail lamps.

The car will likely be getting LED projector headlamps, LED tail lights, front and rear faux skid plates, roof rails, as well as diamond-cut alloy wheels, just like the donor car.

2. Interior & Features

Apart from the additional row of seats, the cabin layout is expected to remain largely unchanged as compared to the regular Creta. That being said, features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, a touch-enabled smart air purifier, paddle shifters and drive mode select are all expected to be carried over to the seven-seat SUV as well.

On the safety front, the Alcazar is expected to be plonked with 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Assist Control, driver rear view monitor, ABS with EBD, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control and rear disc brakes.

3. Powertrains

The seven-seat version of the Creta will likely make use of the same powertrains as the regular five-seat SUV. As of now, Hyundai offers the Creta with three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that makes 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque; a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor that churns out 140 PS and 242 Nm; as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine that has a peak power output of 115 PS and a max torque rating of 250 Nm.

The transmission duties on the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines are handled by a 6-speed manual, while the former gets an optional IVT and the latter gets an optional 6-speed AT. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine can only be had with a 7-speed DCT auto.

4. Launch & Expected Price

Hyundai is expected to launch the seven-seat version of the Alcazar in the Indian market in the second half of next year. However, Hyundai is yet to reveal an official timeline of the launch. That being said, the seven-seat Creta could be priced at a premium of about Rs 1 – 1.5 lakh over the five-seat Creta’s price. For reference, the Hyundai Creta is currently priced from Rs 9.81 lakh to Rs 17.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Rivals

While there are only two three-row mid-size SUVs in the Indian market as of now, the Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus, a range of new cars are expected to be launched in this space in the years to come.

Tata is readying the Gravitas, the three-row version of the Harrier for a launch next year, while Mahindra is working on launching a new-gen model for the XUV500. On the other hand, MG recently revealed that a new seven-seat version of the Hector Plus will be launched in India next month. The Hector Plus has only been offered as a six-seater so far.

*Pics For Reference Only