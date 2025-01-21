Hyundai Achieves Extensive Localisation Rate With Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric is the first model to feature battery packs assembled at the brand’s Chennai facility

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reaffirmed its commitment to the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative by advancing its localisation efforts across its manufacturing processes. The company has achieved an impressive 92 per cent localisation rate which aligns closely with the Government of India’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

The company’s extensive localisation drive has enabled it to source over 1,238 components from more than 194 vendors, resulting in significant foreign exchange savings of over USD 672 million (Rs. 5,678 crore) since 2019. Additionally, more than 1,400 direct employment opportunities have been created.

In a key development, HMIL and Mobis India Limited have commenced operations at a new battery-pack assembly plant located at the company’s Chennai facility. It has an annual assembly capacity of 75,000 battery packs in its first phase and is capable of producing advanced battery types such as Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide (NMC) and Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) batteries.

The locally assembled battery packs are set to optimise costs and ensure the timely availability of batteries for Hyundai’s electric vehicles in India. The Creta Electric is the first model to feature battery packs assembled at the Chennai facility. Introduced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the midsize e-SUV is priced between Rs. 17.99 lakh and Rs. 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence trims, the Creta Electric has begun reaching dealerships across India and its bookings have commenced. It can be bought with either a 42 kWh or a 51.4 kWh battery pack with a claimed MIDC range going up to 473 km per charge. A 50 kW DC fast charger helps achieve 10 to 80 per cent in 58 minutes.

The company’s localisation strategy also includes key components such as catalytic converters, clutch assemblies, alloy wheels and reverse parking sensors along with features like tyre pressure monitoring systems and panoramic sunroofs. As part of its future plans, HMIL intends to deepen its made-in-India strategy with its upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra. More new locally made electric vehicles are apparently in the pipeline.