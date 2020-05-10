Hyundai 45 EV Spotted Testing, New Details Emerge

Hyundai 45 EV will be revealed in January 2021 and will open doors to a new age of the company’s automotive design focused on electrification and autonomous technologies

Seen on this page are the latest spy pictures clicked by Motor1.com along with some new information of the Hyundai 45 EV that was recently spotted testing in Europe. As per the information that has been revealed recently, the Hyundai 45 will be unveiled to the world in January 2021 and the company has already decided on the final exterior design. The interior, however, is yet to be ready.

In an interview with a foreign media house, SangYup Lee, Hyundai Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center has said, “There will be a production version of the 45 concept. The 45 is more inspired by the 1970s, but a more modern SUV style that’s more mainstream”

Also, it won’t be wrong to say that the Hyundai 45 EV will foreshadow a new age of Hyundai’s automotive design theme that will be focused on electrification, autonomous technologies and intelligent design. Hence, the “45” (internal codename- NE EV) will be the first vehicle to be built on company’s E-GMP (electric-global modular platform) and will have two electric motors and an All-Wheel Drive system.

Hyundai is even testing a 4WD layout that features a small motor at the front and a powerful motor at rear. Thanks to this setup, the overall performance turns out to be much higher than what you get on the Kona EV. The Hyundai 45 EV can be said to be the first of a range of electric cars from the South Korean carmaker for its future lineup of vehicles.

In terms of design, the Hyundai 45 EV takes inspiration from the 45-year-old Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept. The upcoming model will combine the retro design cues with the self-driving vehicle technology of future.

As per the company, the Hyundai 45 concept design study will showcase an evolved version of the company’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. More details of the new-age electric car are expected to come out in the coming months.